A New Whole Foods Is Opening Uptown

Whole Foods Market is opening another market uptown: headed now for 1175 Third Avenue, between East 68th and 69th Streets, which was formerly The Food Emporium supermarket up until it closed last year, according to Upper East Site. The space is 25,000-square-foot, and the second Whole Foods for the Upper East Side. Meanwhile, HMart is also opening soon in the neighborhood.

Dumbo has a new wine bar with a Del Posto alum

Bar56, steps from St. Ann’s Warehouse at 53 Water Street — one of NYC’s most photographed streets — is set to open on August 16. The wine bar comes from a team that pulls experience from Oxalis, Restaurant Daniel, and Jeju Noodle Bar. Meanwhile, the kitchen is Vincent Cortese, an alum of Del Posto. Last month, the team opened an attached wine store and tasting room called Taste56.

Five Upper East Side businesses face potential shuttering

Several buildings on East 71st Street on the Upper East Side have gone up for sale by Ariel Property Advisors, which has the potential to affect five storefronts, including a location of Two Wheels, a Vietnamese spot with other uptown outposts, according to Upper East Site.

LA bagels land in NYC

Hot Water Cafe, one of several “boundary-busting” bagel spots from the west coast, is coming to NYC to give this city’s bagels a run for their money. The pop-up will take-over brunch service at Ridgewood’s Decades Pizza on August 19. Expect Jewish specialties, fresh bagels, cocktails, and more, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.