New Yorker Sues Taco Bell Over Crunchwrap Size

A New Yorker filed a class action lawsuit in the Eastern District Court of New York on Monday, claiming that Taco Bell is misleading customers by offering dishes like its Crunchwraps, with half the filling shown in its advertisements. Business Insider reports that the inciting incident took place in September 2022, at a Ridgewood, Queens Taco Bell, where the defendant Frank Siragusa claimed he overpaid for a Mexican Pizza that did not match photos. According to the publication, the lawsuit hopes to win $5 million for affected New Yorkers who have been similarly duped.

“Taco Bell’s actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially,” the attorney for Siragusa, stated in the suit.

A bakery in The Bear is popping up in Brooklyn

Chicago’s acclaimed Kasama restaurant and bakery, which recently made an appearance in the Bear, is coming to Brooklyn this weekend. Kasama’s Tim Flores will offer a breakfast burrito — beef caldereta, salsa, hashbrowns, and scrambled eggs — in collaboration with Bed-Stuy’s Ursula. Find it at Ursula on the morning of Saturday, August 5.

A Swedish candy shop is headed for the UES

The Lower East Side’s BonBon is set to debut a new location at 220 Lexington Avenue, between 82nd and 83rd streets this fall. An opening date has been set for Wednesday, September 6, according to a spokesperson.

Resy wants to pay for your dinner this month

The reservation booking platform that’s seen a behemoth of rise in New York, is flexing how it courts customers, now by offering them free dinner. Running from August 9 to August 30, Resy, in partnership with Amex, is picking up the tab up to $99 for those who make reservations at participating restaurants. These include Joseph Leonard in the West Village; Michelin-starred Tuome in East Village; Prospect Lefferts Gardens ham bar And Sons; and Chelsea Basque restaurant Txikito. Reservations to these deals will drop at 10 a.m. on Mondays throughout the month of August, according to the company.