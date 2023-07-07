Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants continue to close due to the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. At least 4,500 food businesses have shuttered since March 2020. Since it’s difficult to track closings in real-time, experts say that number is likely much higher — and could take years to fully assess.

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes a nearly 50-year-old doughnut shop, a beloved Chinese takeout spot, and a South Indian restaurant. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com.

July 7

Prospect Heights: June was the last month for Ode to Babel, a Black-owned bar and community space open for seven years. Marva Babel-Tucker and her twin sister Myriam Babel are closing the restaurant to open Babel Loft, a social club with live performances and restaurant residencies, later this summer, according to its website. The bar closed on June 30. 646 Dean Street, near Washington Avenue

Sunnyside: Alpha Donuts, an old-school diner that’s anchored Sunnyside, Queens, for close to 50 years, closed abruptly last month. Owner Patty Zorbas said in an interview with the Sunnyside Post that she was forced to close due to inflation and the cost of several appliances in the kitchen that needed to be replaced. “I sat down and put down the numbers together, and with insurance, taxes and inflation, the amount of money I would have to spend was above my reach,” she said. The restaurant, known for its wide range of doughnuts priced at $14 for a dozen, opened in 1975. Zorbas’s husband and brother took over the shop in the 1980s. The restaurant’s best-seller then and now was its Irish breakfast: two eggs, Irish sausage and bacon, and black and white pudding. The last day was June 28. 45-16 Queens Boulevard, near 46th Street

East Village: Khiladi closed after service on Sunday, June 2. The South Indian restaurant opened at this address in 2019. “It hasn’t been an easy four years,” owner Sruthi Chowdary wrote in an Instagram post announcing the closure last week. “COVID threw the world in a chaotic mode and our journey was definitely influenced by it.” 175 Avenue B, at 11th Street

East Village: New Double Dragon, a popular Chinese takeout restaurant, closes up shop this week. The restaurant’s landlord has been preparing to demolish its building and two adjoining properties for months, the website EV Grieve reports. In February, employees confirmed that the popular Chinese takeout restaurant would be closing soon, although they didn’t know when and for how long. A sign on the door this week offers answers: Tuesday was the restaurant’s last day. Its owner, Shawn Lin, is now looking for a new home for the business. 37 First Avenue, near East Second Street

Upper West Side: Sforno Pizza, a restaurant that served Nutella pizzas, has closed, the website West Side Rag reports. “Our brick and mortar is now closed but we will be back somewhere,” a note on its website reads. The pizzeria opened at this address in 2020. 2393 Broadway, between 87th and 88th streets