The New Russ & Daughters Is Opening ‘Very Soon’

The new Russ & Daughters on Tenth Avenue is opening “very soon,” according to the iconic appetizing shop. The century-old store teased fans with a post on Instagram on Thursday evening that reads, “We’re VERY CLOSE to opening our newest location.” A photo appears to show the front of a Russ and Daughters shop with the words “opening in July.” Eater previously reported that the new location is 4,500 square feet and located on the edge of Hudson Yards. Fourth-generation owner Niki Russ Federman and cousin Josh Russ Tupper said at the time that the shop would have a seated counter, an open kitchen, and online ordering for takeout and delivery. It’s located at 415 10th Avenue, near 34th Street. Eater has contacted Russ and Daughters for more information.

A Chinatown bookstore closes after a fire

Yu and Me Books, a Chinatown bookstore that opened on Mulberry Street in 2021, is closed for now: A fire that started in an upstairs apartment earlier this week tore through the bookstore. Owner Lucy Yu posted videos of the damages on Thursday evening and called on customers to contribute to a GoFundMe: “Insurance money won’t be coming in for at least eight months, taxes and other bills are due, and we want to make sure we can keep our staff paid.” It’s not clear how Tasty Dumpling, a popular restaurant next door, has been affected by the fire. Its phone line is disconnected. Eater has contacted Yu and Me Books for more.

An alum of Momofuku is opening an izakaya in Chinatown

Haru Kim, the chef and owner of Mochiron, an izakaya in Astoria, and an alum of Momofuku Noodle Bar, is opening a new restaurant called Norimen. The business is opening this summer at 24 Elizabeth Street, near Bayard Street, in Chinatown, according to the team. A sketch of the light-wood-laden interior design has been posted to its Instagram. — Emma Orlow, reporter