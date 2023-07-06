Restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in July. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

July 6

Amagansett: Lilia co-owner Sean Feeney’s Williamsburg slice shop Fini Pizza — a “solid pizza parlor for the $5 slice era” — now has an additional location in Amagansett, in the Hamptons. 237 Main Street, near Hedges Lane

Astoria: Disco Sushi, from the Sushi by Bou team, has opened its first business in the area, according to the neighborhood blog GiveMeAstoria. 41-17 Broadway, at 42nd Street

Astoria: GiveMeAstoria also reports that Figo Il Gelato Italiano has replaced Gelato & Co. on 23rd Avenue. 29-02 23rd Avenue, at 29th Street

Bed-Stuy: In May, 8 Bit Bites, a video game-themed ’80s-style fast food spot, opened an additional location in Bed-Stuy (to date, there are three in NYC, with a fourth on the way). The menu is entirely halal and there are arcade games to play. 967 Bedford Avenue, at Dekalb Avenue

Bushwick: Mansions, a low-key Ridgewood nightclub, and bar, has added a second venture nearby in Bushwick called Danger Danger. 232 Knickerbocker Avenue, near Starr Street

Chelsea: Terra Mediterrania is a fast-casual spot where ordering takes place via kiosks for shawarma wraps and braised short rib bowls with cumin and Brussels sprouts. Seventh Avenue, between 17th and 18th streets

Crown Heights: A new halal Mexican fast-casual spot Taco Bees has landed. 711 Nostrand Avenue, near Park Place

East Village: Cocktail bar the Laurels is now open with an all-day menu of short rib “cigars,” tuna crudo, and chicken wings with Thai seasoning. 231 Second Avenue, near East 14th Street

Fresh Meadows: Owner Franco Raicovich is behind Fuzi Pasta Co. which features, among other items, an IIstrian bow-shaped pasta known as fuzi. “It’s kind of a niche pasta, but to me it’s just home,” Raicovich tells the publication Queens Together. It opened in May, according to the restaurant’s website. 68-26 Fresh Meadow Lane, near 69th Avenue

Greenpoint: Colorful coffee shop Well Well Well “for gay idiots, by gay idiots,” is now open, according to Greenpointers. 141 Nassau Avenue, near McGuinness Boulevard

Koreatown: New Koraean gelato shop Sundaes Best comes from the owners of Baekjeong, a South Korean KBBQ chain with a Manhattan outpost. It serves ube, black sesame, honey butter, among other flavors that have already drawn lines. 315 Fifth Avenue, on East 32nd Street

Midtown East: This spring, a new rice roll spot, Cozy Rice, appeared in Midtown East, with Yelp reviews dating back to May. 42 W. 38th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Nomad: By day, Nomad Girl serves croissants, and by night the new spot serves chicken Milanese, among other dishes, according to the New York Times. 1151 Broadway, at 27th Street

Nomad: Baja California-style restaurant Seeyamañana has added a downstairs music venue and bar called Seeyabajo, from the team behind speakeasy Patent Pending, with a raw bar that includes yellowtail crudo. 49 W. 27th Street, near Sixth Avenue

Park Slope: Drake-backed hot chicken chain Dave’s Hot Chicken is tracking 14 locations openings in the tri-state area over the next year with more to come. The latest is in Park Slope. 311 Seventh Avenue, near Eighth Street

Sheepshead Bay: A massive new restaurant, Lokum Mediterranean, has landed near the water. An online menu lists steak, mezze, and beef kofte, among other items. 2027 Emmons Avenue, near East 21st Street

South Slope: Maya and Camila is a new Colombian cafe in Brooklyn that debuted earlier this season. It sells beers and other drinks at night. 463 Fourth Avenue, near 11th Street

West Village: As Eater previously reported, Michael Cecchi-Azzolina, author of Your Table Is Ready: Tales of a New York City Maître D’, and alum of Le Coucou and Raoul’s, is behind Cecchi’s. The American bistro, which opened on July 1, is hoping to evoke the same spirit of literary scene favorite Café Loup, which closed in 2019. Cecchi-Azzolina told Grub Street he wants his restaurant to be the kind of place where if customers “had sex in the bathroom” he “wouldn’t be mad.” The menu is what he calls “New York soul food,” according to the publication, which in practice means burgers, ribs, and chicken à la king. 105 W. 13th Street, near Sixth Avenue