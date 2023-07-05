The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

July 5

Grilled chive at BBQ Truck

A cloud of smoke hangs over Elmhurst, the combined efforts of torta trucks, Taiwanese restaurants, and other food vendors stationed along both sides of Broadway. The popular skewer cart at the intersections of Whitney Avenue is one of its main contributors: The business, which has amassed a few dozen reviews on Google under the name BBQ Truck, has a hood affixed to its roof like a chef’s hat. Out pour the smells from around 30 types of skewers, including those made with chunks of chicken heart, pork chop, and lamb balls, prepared until 2 a.m. The grilled chive was our favorite of the three we tried: a row of scallions pierced with a wooden skewer, then cooked over coals until black and wilted ($1.75). Intersection of Whitney Avenue and Broadway, Elmhurst — Luke Fortney, reporter

Panzanella salad at Roscioli

A panzanella salad with bread from Frenchette Bakery arrived as part of the first course of the downstairs tasting menu at the new Roscioli. Ariel Arce is a partner in the comely wine room in what used to be Niche Niche: It’s a big deal that she helped bring Roscioli to New York, the first location opening outside Rome, where the original consists of a bakery, salumeria, and provisions shop, as well as Rimessa Roscioli, a wine destination that’s a must-visit for locals and tourists. The tasting menu that’s just begun here is as noteworthy for its wines — with pours from Sicily, Basilicata, and Lazio — many of which are available through the Roscioli Wine Club and for sale on the premises. Four courses with four pairings cost $105 per person. Reservations open on July 10 for a communal tasting menu and a regular tasting menu served at your table. The more casual upstairs opens later this month. 43 MacDougal Street, near King Street, Greenwich Village — Melissa McCart, editor

Chicken and shrimp onigirazu at 969 Coffee

Since opening in Jackson Heights in 2016, 969 Coffee has been a favorite of neighborhood regulars — both for its onigirazu (a rice-based sandwich) and its genial owner Mitsumine Oda (the business name is reportedly related to his favorite number, not the address). Though it serves coffee it’s really known for its Japanese snacks. There was no menu listing for the variations on onigirazu on a recent visit, but my colleague Nadia, who was with me had been before and knew her way around the menu. We went with the chicken katsu and shrimp patty variations, layered with avocado, carrots, and American cheese, also getting one of the heart-shaped onigiri 969 has come to be known for to share (everything was around $5). 3761 80th Street, near Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights — Emma Orlow, reporter