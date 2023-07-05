One of Koreatown’s Top Restaurants Has Opened a Gelato Shop

Manhattan’s new Korean gelato shop is drawing a crowd. Sundaes Best, from the owners of Baekjeong, the Manhattan outpost of a Korean barbecue chain in South Korea, recently opened at 315 Fifth Avenue, on East 32nd Street. The shop has been attracting lines into the night with its less conventional gelato flavors such as ube, black sesame, honey butter, and lychee. Bobby Kwak and Joseph Ko, partners at Baekjeong, are gambling that the lower butterfat and sugar content in gelato, compared to ice cream, will appeal to Asian diners, according to the New York Times. Cups and cones with two scoops start at $7.

A restaurant called an imposter changes its name

Shun Lee 98th Street has changed its name. The Chinese restaurant on the Upper West Side was accused earlier this year of masquerading as Shun Lee Palace, a Midtown establishment since 1971 that has become popular with Chinese food lovers. Its owner, Sean Li, worked as an account for the original Shun Lee and licensed the brand’s name for one year, causing confusion and disappointment among its fans. It announced in a message on NextDoor that it had changed its name to Dim Sum Bloom: “We understand that there have been some concerns regarding our brand, which has caused inconvenience for everyone.”

A longtime Chinese takeout spot closes up shop

Open since 2009, New Double Dragon has been about to close for months with the restaurant’s landlord preparing for the demolition of the building at 37 First Avenue, between Second and Third streets, the website EV Grieve reports. In February, employees confirmed that the popular Chinese takeout restaurant would be closing soon, although they didn’t know when and for how long. This week, a sign on the door offers answers: Tuesday was the restaurant’s last day. Its owner, Shawn Lin, is now looking for a new home for the business.

A Michelin-starred steakhouse goes international

Cote, the Korean steakhouse whose original location has held a Michelin since 2018, is going worlwide. The Flatiron restaurant will open its first international location later this year, a steakhouse and cocktail bar housed in a luxury hotel in Singapore, according to a spokesperson for the brand. It’s the second expansion on the books: Cote opened an additional location in Miami in 2021. It was awarded a Michelin star the following year.