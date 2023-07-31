 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three different pizzas on aluminum trays.
Cozy pie, clam pie, red pie with mozzarella.

Filed under:

New Haven Pizza Challenges New York Styles on Its Own Turf

Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza is an exciting addition to the landscape

by Robert Sietsema
Photography by Robert Sietsema

Is New Haven style pizza the best in America? Many say yes, according to the Daily Voice in 2018, and it ranks above New York’s historic coal oven pies in Food & Wine’s 2023 survey.

But what are New Haven pizzas, anyway? As baked by Frank Pepe’s, Sally’s, and Modern Apizza — New Haven’s top three pizzerias — they tend to be oblong, thin-crust, with or without tomato sauce, and often with the addition of Pecorino. (Historically, more bakers ended up in New Haven, which is why it’s thought to have better pies.) Baked in a coal oven at temperatures that sometimes reach 900 degrees, they have much in common with the pies at Lombardi’s, John’s of Bleecker Street, Totonno’s, and Patsy’s. The most famous “apizza,” as they are commonly called, is certainly the clam pie at Frank Pepe’s.

A gray building with stark white lettering and door on the right.
Up the stairs to the right find Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza.
Three white shirted attendants and a white oven.
The beehive oven and pizzaioli.
People sit at tables drinking beer and wine with colorful walls in red and dark green behind them.
The indoor interior of Lala’s.

Now Brooklyn has its own apizza at a place named, appropriately enough, Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza. It is located on the roof of Grimm’s Brewery at 990 Metropolitan Avenue, near Catherine Street, in East Williamsburg, and has been open just a week — with Joe and Lauren Grimm working with pizzaiolo Esther Stilwell. The expansive place has long picnic tables both shaded and in the sun and a bar at one end. At the other end lies a squarish beehive oven with Grimm’s inscribed on its face. The pizza beer garden has sweeping views of Brooklyn and Queens.

A green salad heaped with bread crumbs.
Little gem lettuce salad with mint vinaigrette.

The restaurant is several floors up a winding stairway, and many parents emerged toting babies and strollers huffing and puffing after the long climb. Some waited with numbers on their tables while other customers played Uno as they enjoyed their beer and pizza.

The menu is spare, listing only seven pies in three categories — but the first two pies, listed as “Brooklyn Style Apizza,” offers 11 additional ingredients that customers can add to red and white pies, including such head-scratchers as egg yolk drizzle, shallots, and mashed potatoes.

A friend and I started out with a gem lettuce salad ($14), which you might miss because it’s on the flip side of the pizza menu. It came in a bowl and was delicious, with plenty of lettuce, shallots, garlic bread crumbs, and watermelon radishes in a minty vinaigrette. We also ordered three pies, as follows.

Red pie, $16: This pie was very much like the pies I’ve tasted in New Haven, with the relatively stiff crust measured in millimeters. Even with the sparse Pecorino and mozzarella added (for $4 more), it didn’t register as cheesy. I’d definitely get this pie again, and it is relatively unique in the city, though Rizzo’s in Astoria and John’s of Bleecker Street come close in thinness of crust. Unlike the small, puffy, and pricey Neapolitan pies offered all over town, the tomato sauce here is really tomato sauce and not squished canned tomatoes.

A red pizza with charred spots on the crust.
The red pie with mozzarella added.
A hand holds a slice to show thickness.
The crust is only millimeters thick.

Clam pie, $29: I have no complaint about the quantity of clams, though they weren’t particularly flavorful — pre-chopped by F. Rozzo of the Fulton Fish Market, a cook tells me. Pretty sure that when the clam pies of New Haven are made, some clam juice spills onto the pie, because New Haven’s clam pies have an engaging bitterness that comes from the bivalves, and Lala’s could use more of that strong flavor. Instead, it sported a Riesling butter sauce. It was a beautiful pie to behold.

A white pie with profuse chunks of clam.
Lala’s clam pie.

Cozy pie, $24; with bacon, $6 more: Of course we got bacon, and together with the generous dollops of mashed spuds and pickled cherry tomatoes, this is one of the best pizzas I’ve had lately. The Benton’s bacon added the smoky flavor one always hopes for from a wood oven. Is it cheating to use bacon? Definitely not when the pie tastes this good. The tomatoes could have been boring, but they were pickled, which gave the pie a sour note. Now, this is real Brooklyn apizza.

Pizza with mashed potatoes and bacon and squished cherry tomatoes.
Cozy pie has mashed potatoes on it.

Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza is the most exciting new style of pizza to emerge this year, and one that will doubtlessly be copied in short order.

Foursquare

Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza

990 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Best Dishes

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

A.M. Intel

Manhattan Smash Burgers Are Coming for Brooklyn

NYC Pop-Up Restaurants

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now