A Brooklyn Mexican Restaurant Open for More Than a Decade Is Closing

Coszcal de Allende, a South Brooklyn Mexican restaurant open for more than a decade, is hosting its last day of service on Sunday, July 30. In January, the Bay Ridge restaurant announced the closure, citing issues with its landlord. At the time, they hadn’t set a last day, but the restaurant hinted that it would be “soon.” “Thanks for the wonderful years. Another mom and pop closed,” the post stated.

Eater critic Robert Sietsema frequently included Coszcal de Allende on a list of best Mexican restaurants in the city, known for enchiladas, in the style of those from San Miguel de Allende, and called out its sopa panza as a dish of the year back in 2019. In 2021, Thrillist reported that Fabiola Juárez, the daughter of the owners of Coszcal de Allende, had been cooking for her tamale pop-up out of the restaurant. Eater has reached out for more information about the potential for relocation plans.

Crown Heights coffee shop undergoes a relaunch

Daughter Coffee will be closed from August 1 to 12, to redesign its interiors and double its indoor seating capacity. In the meantime, it will be operating with an exterior coffee cart, the way the shop first started. As previously reported, upon reopening the cafe will expand its after-dark wine service, led by the Four Horsemen’s Ava Trilling, with food menu refresh for both the day and night. The Wall, Daughter’s forthcoming restaurant and listening bar, down the street, is still in the works.

A food-themed art show

For a short ride out of town this weekend, check out “Feast” an art show with a food theme held at gallery Standard Space, 147 Main Street, at King Hill Road, in Sharon, Connecticut. It runs through August 6, Fridays through Sundays, noon to 5 p.m., according to the New York Times.

Bad Roman launches brunch

The “unhinged” Italian restaurant located in Columbus Circle has debuted a brunch program that runs the gamut from chilled lobster with a Campari tomato salad, brioche French toast, a “bellini tree” for day drinking, and dinner staples like its garlic babka, according to a representative.