Peter Luger Has a New Collab in the Works

Peter Luger, the iconic Williamsburg steakhouse that’s been breaking from tradition lately, has a new collaboration in the works with Mimi Cheng’s. For the month of August, the dumpling shop will serve a bao stuffed with Peter Luger’s house dry-aged steak, horseradish cream, house sauce, and caramelized onions. The partnership is part of an ongoing series at Mimi Cheng’s three locations in New York City. In July, the dumpling business hosted a similar collaboration with the Emmy Squared team, creating a beef, white cheddar, and pretzel dumpling. Earlier this summer, Peter Luger added a steak sandwich to its own menu — its first update in 20 years.

Workers at a Brooklyn pizzeria vote to unionize

Employees of Barboncino, a wood-fired pizzeria in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, voted to unionize this week. In May, employees of the restaurant announced their intent to unionize, an effort that had been in the works for months prior, with Workers United, a labor union that’s led a part of the national Starbucks organizing movement. Following the vote, workers will now negotiate the terms of a contract with owners Jesse Shapell and Emma Walton, who took over Barboncino last year. “We are aware of the results of the election, and we are reviewing the next steps of the process,” Shapell told the New York Times.

A cheese party hosted... at the Williamsburg Bridge?

A group called the New York Cheese Club is hosting an event at the base of the Manhattan side of the Williamsburg Bridge. Tonight, July 27, the event will kick off with a 5:30 p.m. free cheese tasting. Then, the group will set up a tasting menu dinner (tickets for that portion are currently sold out). The event is a partnership with Treetop Journeys, which specializes in outdoor events, centered on food; this is their second year throwing a bridge dinner.

In Queens, a summer barbecue series

CJ Harper, the chef of Gradient, a now-closed vegan spot in Bushwick, is cooking barbecue on the weekends at the nightlife venue Nowadays. The series, called Pickle Juice, features smoked chicken with potato salad and chile-lime watermelon, Nashville hot calamari, veggie plates, and shrimp skewers with peach salsa and hot honey. It runs every Saturday, starting at noon, through the end of the summer. No reservations are required, but you can make one online.