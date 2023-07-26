Eric Ripert Decouples From a Midtown Cafe

It’s demanding to maintain a New York Times four-star and three-star-Michelin restaurant like Le Bernardin. That’s why Eric Ripert claims he’s already decoupling from his partnership with L’Ami Pierre, a French cafe in Midtown, that opened just last year near his acclaimed seafood temple, according to the Times. Meanwhile, today, the chef debuts a line of vegan salad dressing with company Nature’s Fynd.

A Catskills food festival in honor of the Borscht Belt

The Borscht Belt Museum, archiving the Jewish vacationland in the Catskills, backed by Fran Drescher, is hosting a festival on July 29. Located in Ellenville, New York, there will be comedy shows, talks, as well as a food line-up that includes vendors from all over the region, showcasing culturally relevant food like pierogies, Brooklyn Seltzer Boys seltzer, and, needless to say, borscht. More details are online.

A bake sale fundraiser for Yu and Me books

As Eater previously reported, Yu and Me Books has been temporarily closed since July Fourth weekend, when a fire damaged the business. Greenpoint cookbook shop Archestratus will host a bake sale to help raise funds for Yu and Me to get back on its feet and is currently asking for interested bakers to sign-up for participation. The bake sale will be hosted on Saturday, August 5, from 2 to 6 p.m.

This Manhattan pizzeria is already plotting a store

In June, south Brooklyn slice shop, Lucia Pizza, told Eater that it had a second location in the works, now in Manhattan. This week, owner Salvatore Carlino announced that he has also signed a lease on an alimentari — Italian provisions shop — next door to the forthcoming Soho venture, at 301 W. Broadway. Meanwhile, Carlino also has a similar store in the works in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where he’s partnering with local wine bar El Vino Crudo. In Manhattan, Carlino says there will be wines by the glass as well as coffee by day.