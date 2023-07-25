 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eat Food From NYC’s Top-Ranked Restaurant at the U.S. Open This Summer

Plus, Brooklyn is getting a new sandwich shop this weekend — and more intel

by Luke Fortney

An upscale seafood boil with fish, scallops, crab legs, and other seafoods is served in a shallow bowl.
A seafood boil from Tatiana. The restaurant’s chef, Kwame Onwuachi, will serve his food at Aces, the restaurant on the Club level of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Lanna Apisukh/Eater NY

Kwame Onwuachi, the Top Chef star who opened Tatiana at Lincoln Center earlier this year, is headed to the U.S. Open. The celebrity chef, whose restaurant was recently named the best in New York City by the New York Times, will serve some of his most popular dishes at the stadium’s Club-level restaurant, Aces, this summer, including lamb with black bean hummus served at Tatiana and a ribeye steak with stewed peppers and pickled onions that’s new, the New York Post reports. Joining him at the food village is chef James Kent, behind the Michelin-starred Manhattan restaurants Crown Shy and Saga; and Melba Wilson, the owner of Southern restaurant Melba’s in Harlem, open since 2005. Then, on August 24 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., it’s Flavors of the Open, with fare by guests chefs and celebrities like Alex Guarnaschelli and Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto cooking for a crowd. Tickets start at $175.

Brooklyn is getting a new sandwich shop this weekend

Sea and Soil co-op, a business that’s been selling sandwiches on a sliding scale from the greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, is opening a storefront in Carroll Gardens on Saturday. The shop at 102 President Street, near Columbia Street, will sell coffee, pastries, and bread, plus sandwiches with miso pulled pork, smoked trout, tea eggs, and other toppings. Opening hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

A newcomer on Manhattan’s Restaurant Row

New to Manhattan’s restaurant row this summer: S’Aimer, a restaurant and lounge from the owners of Jasmine’s Caribbean, which opened in the area in 2020. The new spot serves French and Caribbean food — pulled oxtail, escargot — from a clubby space at 338 W. 46th Street, between Eighth and Ninth avenues. Cocktails start at $17 with a beer list that nods to its owners Caribbean roots.

The owner of Caribbean Social Club is holding out

Maria Antonia Cay has run Caribbean Social Club in some form from 244 Grand Street in Williamsburg since the 1970s — first as a members-only club and then as a bar. Customers convene in the one-room space with a pool table for $3 beers and food cooked in Cay’s upstairs apartment: She owns the building and has been offered millions to sell. Last month, some of its regulars held a rally in front of the Manhattan Municipal Building because they feared for the bar’s future after a city inspector asked Cay to address several repairs. “I wasn’t worried,” Cay tells the New York Times. “I’m staying here with my people as long as I can.

