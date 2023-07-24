Restaurant Week, the month-long period when restaurants offer two-course lunches and three-course dinners at a discount, returns to New York City today and will continue until August 20. More than 500 businesses have signed up to participate, including Sylvia’s in Harlem, Veselka in the East Village, and the Michelin-starred Gramercy Tavern in Flatiron. As part of the promotion, restaurants offer prix fixe meals that cost either $30, $45, or $60. The “week” once took place over two weeks each year: one in the winter and one in the summer, when sales at restaurants are slower. It now occupies eight weeks of the calendar: four in the summer and four in the winter. Find the full list of participating restaurants online.

A Chinatown tea shop loses its lease after 13 years

Sun’s Organic Market, a tea shop and wellness store in Chinatown, is closing after more than a decade. The building it’s operated from, at 97 Bayard Street, near Mulberry Street, was sold to a new owner, who notified the shop they need to close by July 31. “We have mixed feelings about closing this chapter so soon,” owner Natalie Hsieh shared on Instagram. The shop will have extended hours — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays to Saturdays — until it closes and teas will still be available from its online store.

A second chance for a Cuban Chinese restaurant?

When Rafael Lee, a Chinese immigrant from Havana, Cuba, opened La Caridad 78 in 1968, it was one of several Cuban Chinese restaurants in the area. It closed in 2020, without explanation from its owners, at which point it was known as one of the city’s best places to get chow mein and plantains under one roof. Could it be returning? Signage for a restaurant named La Caridad recently went up at 130 West 72nd, between Amsterdam and Columbus avenues, according to I Love the Upper West Side.