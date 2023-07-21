A New Haven-Style Pizzeria Opens in Brooklyn Today

Brooklyn has a new pizzeria, and it’s making the thin, coal-oven pies of New Haven, Connecticut. Lala’s Brookyln Apizza, from the owners of Grimm Brewery in East Williamsburg, opens this afternoon on the brewery’s rooftop, at 990 Metropolitan Avenue, near Catherine Street. It serves a handful of pizzas influenced by Sally’s and Pepe’s, famous pizzerias in New Haven known for their pies with thin crusts, sparse toppings, and charred edges. Unlike those in Connecticut, the pizzas here aren’t made using coal: They’re baked in a hybrid gas and wood-burning oven. On the opening menu: a clam pie with butter, garlic, and parsley, and a pizza with mashed potatoes and bacon. Opening hours are Friday and Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 8 p.m.

A taco tasting menu inspired by fast food

Newyorktitlan, a Mexican restaurant in Bushwick known for its pancakes and chilaquiles, is serving a taco tasting menu on July 29. It claims to be inspired by fast food. The five-course dinner ($45 per person) includes Filet-o-Fish tacos, barbacoa burritos, and poblano mashed potatoes that nod to chain restaurants like McDonald’s, Popeyes, and Dunkin. Call the restaurant at (347) 715-5387 or message its Instagram account to make a reservation. Reservations close on July 26. BYOB.

A modern Jewish restaurant heads to JFK airport

It’s been a big year for Edith’s, the modern Jewish restaurant that opened and then closed a full-service restaurant in Williamsburg, before announcing plans to expand the business across the city. The latest development takes its owner, Elyssa Heller, to John F. Kennedy International Airport. Starting on July 25, Heller will serve Edith’s brisket sandwiches and tahini coffee slushies from the Delta Sky Club in Terminal 4, accessible to certain customers. The residency runs for three months.