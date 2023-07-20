Another Conveyor Belt Sushi Spot Rolls Into New York

A new conveyor-belt sushi restaurant has arrived in New York. Kaiten Zushi Nomad is opening at 276 Fifth Avenue, at East 30th Street, with tablet ordering and robot delivery. The 5000 square-foot space will allegedly offer 100 kinds of sushi and other dishes, an experience Manhattan has missed since Mars 2112 closed. It’s a new player in the rise of conveyor-belt sushi, with Kura Sushi, a behemoth brand having opened in Jersey City, Fort Lee, and this week, on Long Island (and, soon, Flushing) — with over 40 U.S. locations and 14 in progress. Kura Sushi first opened in 1977 and has 500 locations across Japan, Taiwan, and the States. Sushidelic has also just opened, with art taking the place of actual sushi on its conveyor belt.

A Chinatown night market returns

On Sunday, July 23, neighborhood non-profit Think!Chinatown returns with its annual Chinatown Night Market, an evolution of a program that started in 2021. There’s a stacked lineup from Chinatown storefronts like Kuih Cafe, known for layered kuih desserts, Kam Hing Coffee Shop, known for its sponge cakes, as well as street vendors like Meat Asia BBQ skewers, Momo Delight, and more. It’s all going down from 7 to 10 p.m. in Forsyth Plaza.

S&P adds deal for entertainment industry strikers

The Flatiron luncheonette, from the team behind Court Street Grocers, is standing in solidarity with the historic SAG-AFTRA strike this week, announcing that it will offer 20 percent off — running “for as long as we can” — for those who show their membership cards at the restaurant. According to the flier, the deal also extends to WGA, IATSE, and affected Teamsters.

A new Flushing dim sum parlor has landed

Flushing’s Fifty Bay restaurant appears to have opened last month, serving dim sum cart classics wheeling har gow, siu mai, taro puffs, and more. It’s located at 150-50 Northern Boulevard, at Murray Street.