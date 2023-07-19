David Chang’s Fried Chicken Chain Opens a New Location Downtown

Fuku, the fried chicken chain from David Chang, has a new location downtown. The restaurant is now operating a takeout and delivery business from Nimbus, a shared ghost kitchen at 196 Stanton Street, near Ridge Street, on the Lower East Side. Its signature fried chicken sandwiches and loaded waffle fries are on the menu. It’s a return of sorts for the chicken chain, which started in the East Village and closed there in 2018. The brand has additional locations at Rockefeller Center and Hudson Yards.

Owner of Breads Bakery to open a rooftop bar

Gadi Peleg, owner of Breads Bakery chain, Nur, and the Middle Eastern restaurant atop the ART NoMad, is opening a second rooftop spot next week. Unlisted will open July 26 in the new Untitled hotel at 3 Freeman Alley, near Bowery, with an indoor and outdoor lounge, and skyline views of the city. Cocktails are named by the neighborhood’s art scene: One, made with lemon verbena and Irish whiskey, is served in a spray paint can. For food, there are wagyu beef hot dogs and purple potato tarts with mustard, a nod to the knishes sold at Yonah Schimmel bakery on East Houston Street. — Beth Landman, contributor

Actors eat for free at these Manhattan restaurants

Hollywood actors joined screenwriters on strike last week — the first dual strike from the two unions in over six decades. After 9 p.m. daily, members of either union eat for free at the Manhattan restaurants Marseille and Nizza, run by the restaurateur Simon Oren, behind Five Napkin Burger. Customers are asked to show their ID when arriving at either restaurant and can walk in or reserve a table, according to a spokesperson.

The FBI raid a wine shop in Midtown

Sherry-Lehmann, the 88-year-old wine shop that was sued by its customers last year over $800,000 in missing deliveries, was raided by the FBI on Tuesday. An unmarked white van parked on the corner of Park Avenue and East 59th Street as federal agents carried out boxes from the premises, the New York Post reports. The wine shop run by Shyda Gilmer and Kris Green was closed by the State Liquor Authority earlier this year for selling alcohol without a current license. It has yet to reopen.