Co-Owner of Lilia Is Opening a Pizzeria at Barclays Center

Fini Pizza, the Williamsburg slice shop from a co-owner of Lilia, is opening at Barclays Center. The pizzeria known for its tomato slices with breadcrumbs and hot shallots will open at the Brooklyn arena this fall, according to owner Sean Feeney, who co-founded the Italian restaurants Lilia and Misi with the chef Missy Robbins. It’s the third location for the pizza chain, which opened its first location in Williamsburg last year, and recently expanded to Amagansett, in the Hamptons. The new restaurant will take over a former Starbucks at 620 Atlantic Avenue, at Flatbush Avenue.

Brooklyn is getting its first Lidl grocery store

Construction is underway on Brooklyn’s first location of Lidl. The German grocery chain is opening a 33,000-square-foot location at 1730 Bedford Avenue, near Empire Boulevard, in Crown Heights — a 57-unit apartment complex with office and retail space. Last year, Lidl opened its first Manhattan location at 2187 Frederick Douglass Boulevard, in Harlem, and a second location is on the way in Chelsea, at 335 Eighth Avenue. According to the Real Deal, the grocer plans to open a second Brooklyn location in Park Slope.

A Korean fine dining spot set to open on the Upper East Side

Soogil Lim and Sasook Youn, the husband-and-wife team behind the Korean restaurant Soogil are opening a 24-seat tasting menu spot on the Upper East Side. Raon, which Youn will oversee, will eventually open at 207 E. 59th Street, between Second and Third avenues, a spokesperson told Community Board 8. Lim and Youn opened their first spot in the East Village in 2018 after Lim worked for Daniel Boulud for nearly a decade. Construction has yet to begin in the new spot, the website Upper East Site reports.

Nowon has an opening date in Bushwick

The restaurant behind one of the city’s best burgers is headed to Bushwick. Nowon, a Korean American restaurant that opened in the East Village in 2019, will open its second location at 436 Jefferson Street, between St. Nicholas and Wyckoff avenues, on July 31.