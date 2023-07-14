The Dead Rabbit Is Opening a Cocktail Bar at Penn Station

The Dead Rabbit, a decade-old pub known for its Irish coffee, is opening a bar at Moynihan Train Hall, the $1.6 billion expansion on Penn Station that opened in 2021. The transit hub has become home to outposts of a number of high-profile food businesses in recent years, including an outpost of the banana pudding chain Magnolia Bakery and a location of the popular E.A.K. Ramen, listed as coming soon online.

The Irish Exit, a new bar from Jack McGarry, who started the Dead Rabbit with Sean Muldoon in 2013, is headed to the station this fall. The 216-seat bar will serve Irish spirits, Guinness on draft, boilermakers, and the Dead Rabbit’s famous Irish coffee, made with coffee, whiskey, sugar, and a thin layer of whipped heavy cream, according to a spokesperson. It will stay from 10 a.m. until midnight daily.

The Dead Rabbit is calling the bar a “contemporary Irish pub.” Instead of sawdust on the floors, a trademark of the Dead Rabbit and other Irish pubs in the city, there are QR code menus. “Transit hubs lend themselves to simple and accessible venues,” McGarry said in a statement. The plan is to start with Moynihan Train Hall, then take the bar to airports and train stations across the country, a spokesperson says.

It’s the latest expansion on the books for the award-winning Irish pub, which opened in the Financial District a decade ago and was once called the “best bar in the world.” In 2022, McGarry announced he was taking the Dead Rabbit on the road: He planned to open off-shoots in New Orleans and Austin. Muldoon, its co-founder, has since left the company to open Hazel and Apple, a cocktail bar in Charleston, South Carolina.