Levain Bakery Is Opening a New Location in Manhattan

Levain, the bakery known for its gooey chocolate chip cookies, took New York by storm when it first opened on the Upper West Side in 1995. It’s since sprouted locations all over the city, and spreading as far as Los Angeles. Now, the team shares that an outpost is in the works at 122 Fifth Avenue, 18th Street, in Flatiron. When it opens early next year, it will become the chain’s eighth location in the city. The last to open, in Williamsburg, debuted in the summer of 2020.

The June wine bar team has a new spot

Anaïs, a Boerum Hill wine bar, from the team behind wine bars June, Rucola, and Rhodora, has opened. Taking its name from the erotica writer, Anaïs Nin, the bar will also sell a collection of books that the team imagines Nin would have in her library or inspired by similar themes. It’s located at 196 Bergen Street, at Bond Street. A representative shares that a grand opening is set for July 27.

FieldTrip is opening a new location soon

Chef JJ Johnson’s fast-casual rice bowl operation, FieldTrip, is opening a third location in Morningside Heights. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. on July 18, at 2913 Broadway, West 114th Street, by Columbia University. Back in 2019, when Johnson debuted his first outpost of FieldTrip, he told Eater that he had Sweetgreen-level ambitions for the brand.

The top names in restaurant ceramics and aprons are having a sale

Chef-favorite apron brand Tilit and Jono Pandolfi, who makes ceramics for restaurants around the world, are hosting a studio sale. On Sunday, July 16, and Monday, July 17, head to the Lower East Side to find discounted items from both brands; purchases of more than $150 are eligible for free tattoos and there will also be bites from caterer Britney Williams. It’s all going down from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 64 Allen Street, at Grand Street, floor two.