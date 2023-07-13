The Wildair Team Has a New Restaurant in Upstate New York

Fabián von Hauske Valtierra and Jeremiah Stone, the restaurateurs most known for their Lower East Side establishments Wildair and Contra, have expanded with another upstate project. Day June Luncheonette opened in the Catskills earlier this summer, serving breakfast burritos, savory cheddar pancakes with chipotle salsa, and omelets. Jonas Offenbach, who worked in the kitchens of both Wildair and Contra, is currently leading the kitchen. Shortly, Oliver Coleman, an alum of the Momofuku group, will be the head of the Day June, while Offenbach prepares to lead another restaurant the Wildair duo has planned upstate, set to open later this year. Day June is located in Hensonville, the same town where Paracasa, a general store with coffee and prepared goods, opened last fall. (Hauske Valtierra and Stone are culinary consultants.) Day June is open Thursday through Monday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MáLà Project’s first Brooklyn location is opening soon

MáLà Project, the Chinese restaurant known for its dry pot-style dishes, has an opening date for its first Brooklyn expansion. The restaurant, which first opened in the East Village in 2015 and now has multiple locations in Manhattan, is set to open at 603 Manhattan Avenue, near Nassau Avenue, in Greenpoint, on July 19.

The restaurant at Ostudio is temporarily closed

Ostudio, a co-working space, cafe, and wine bar, has indefinitely closed its day-to-day restaurant. Owner Fernando Aciar says Ostudio remains rentable for private events and will continue to host pop-ups, which have been a part of the Ostudio programming since it first opened. While the Resy page has been shut down for now, Aciar says the regular restaurant could come back down the line. Just last month, Esquire named Ostudio at Night, one of the “best bars in America” for its wine program.

More summer pop-ups at Lincoln Center

In addition to a summer oyster cart from the Real Mother Shuckers, Lincoln Center is also hosting summer outdoor pop-ups with the vegan smash burger spot, Jerrell’s Betr Brgr; Bel-Fries, serving Belgian fries; Maya’s Snack Bar, with paletas and elote; Karl’s Balls, with takoyaki; Baked Cravings, with nut-free baked goods, and other rotating street vendors, according to a representative.