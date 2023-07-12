Huertas Is Leaving the East Village After a Decade

Basque restaurant Huertas is set to close next month, after nearly a decade in operation in the East Village. An Instagram post from the company attributed the closure to the building being purchased and a 10-year-lease coming to an end: “I’ve been negotiating with the new landlord, but we haven’t been able to come to a number that works for both sides,” chef and partner Jonah Miller wrote. Its last day in operation will be August 12. In 2014, the restaurant received two stars from the New York Times critic Pete Wells. A year later, Miller and co-owner Nate Adler, decided to scrap the tasting menu format and move to a la carte. “We’ve had an amazing run and I’m certain that the final month will be truly special,” said Miller in a statement to Eater.

Chef of Banchan by Sunny is settling down

Sunny Lee, most recently known for her traveling banchan pop-up Banchan by Sunny, is now the chef at Greenpoint’s Achilles Heel, from the restaurateur Andrew Tarlow. Lee says the menu is her version of Korean cooking with some “Italian nonna” influences, showcasing summer vegetables and pickled goodies. Unlike the pop-ups, there’s currently no banchan on the menu, although that may change, says Lee.

A Rockaway film festival with food and drinks

The Arverne Cinema at Rockaway Beach is hosting a festival featuring surf-themed short films on Saturday, July 15. There will be Vietnamese food from chef Phoebe Tran’s Bé Bếp pop-up, alongside churros from Churrero. It’s all going down from 6 to 11 p.m. at 72-02 Gouverneur Avenue, at Beach 72 Street. More details are in the flier.

A coffee chain is sued by its Brooklyn landlord

Landlord Acumen Capital Partners is suing Brooklyn coffee roaster City of Saints over an alleged $43,000 in unpaid rent, plus damages at its location inside of the Pfizer Building in Bed-Stuy, according to Crain’s New York. The publication reports that the coffee company’s outpost inside the building is currently closed, as are locations in East Williamsburg and the East Village; the City of Saints outpost in Hoboken appears to still be open. Eater has contacted City of Saints for more information.