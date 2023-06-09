One of Mexico City’s Hottest Restaurants Is Coming to New York

Mark your calendars, because one of Mexico City’s top restaurants is coming to New York for one night only. Mi Compa Chava, a Sinaloan seafood restaurant located in the Roma neighborhood, is popping up at Aldama on June 19 to celebrate the Williamsburg restaurant’s two-year anniversary. It’s the first time chef Salvador Orozco will serve his green aguachiles and seafood towers in the United States since opening Mi Compa Chava in 2021. His restaurant is regarded as one of the best new places to eat in Mexico City, and reservations can book out weeks in advance.

A Los Angeles ramen chain is coming to town

Jinya Ramen Bar, a Los Angeles restaurant chain with over 50 locations in the country, is expanding to New York. The ramen company aims to open two to five locations here by early next year through a partnership with Doherty Enterprises, a group that runs franchises of Applebee’s and Panera, What Now NY reports.

Fogo de Chao opening first Brooklyn location

This week in meat: Fogo de Chao is headed to Brooklyn. The Brazilian steakhouse chain with locations in Manhattan, Queens, and Long Island announced on Thursday it’s opening at City Point, the Downtown Brooklyn development home to Trader Joe’s and Alamo Drafthouse. It’s slated to open later this year.

One of Hudson’s top restaurants sells bagels now

Circles, a bagel pop-up by chef Tepper B-T, has been hosted at Hudson’s Lil’ Deb’s in various forms, but as of this summer, it will remain a consistent part of the restaurant. Every Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., bagels are sold at the James Beard-nominated restaurant through the end of the summer, with the potential to extend it.