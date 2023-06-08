30-Year-Old Manhattan Restaurant Forced Out by Developers

The more than 30-year-old Upper East Side Italian restaurant Tiramisu has been evicted. The building at East 80th Street and Third Avenue is set to be demolished this October leaving businesses like Tiramisu in the lurch, according to Upper East Site. 1410 Third Avenue, the site of Tiramisu, and the two conjoining buildings were purchased for $50 million by Skyline Developers last fall, Upper East Site reports. Meanwhile, Tiramisu has plans to relocate to 1643 Second Avenue, between East 85th and 86th streets, in Yorkville. It’s one of a handful of closings to make way for new developments in the neighborhood.

Llama Inn alum has a new cafe in the works

Merrill Whiston, former chef de cuisine at Llama Inn, will lead the kitchen at a new Williamsburg cafe. Oh Boy, is set to debut at 84 Havemeyer Street, near Metropolitan Avenue, with an opening date set for June 23. An online menu lists a Peruvian cobb salad, fried chicken sandwiches, and a breakfast sandwich that’s a take on the McDonald’s McGriddle; natural wine will also be available, says partner Kyle Garcia.

A new fruit sandwich spot rises

A new pastry shop will spotlight Japanese-style fruit sandwiches on soft bread. Elly’s Pastry is now open at 11 E. 32nd Street, between Madison and Fifth avenues, in Koreatown. In addition to fruit sandwiches with kiwi, oranges, and bananas, there are hojicha and matcha cookies and several specialty drinks.

The history of how this artichoke parm came to be in Brooklyn

Bon Appétit goes long on a little-known Brooklyn deli sandwich, the artichoke parm, and how it has become a staple at Mama Louisa’s Hero Shoppe in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.