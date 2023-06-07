A Meat Speakeasy Is Back From the Dead

Holy Ground, the Tribeca speakeasy barbecue restaurant that closed during the pandemic appears to be getting a new life. The restaurant, which first opened in 2018, by Tribeca restaurateur Matt Abramcyk, who now also runs the Golden Swan, formerly Spotted Pig, is reportedly relocating from Reade Street to 356 Bowery, near East Fourth Street. WhatNowNY reports that the liquor license application states that “Holy Ground will continue its ambiance of a charming old-world establishment and will offer guests live jazz and soothing background music.” Since the subterranean barbecue restaurant shuttered, it went into pop-up mode, at the time, promising to return. Eater has reached out to Holy Ground for more information.

A bulgogi shop from South Korea makes its U.S. debut

Hand Hospitality’s latest venture is Samwoojung, which first opened in 1963, in Seoul. The restaurant is aiming to open to the public on June 16 in Koreatown, at 138 W. 32nd Street, between Sixth and Seventh avenues, per a spokesperson.

A food festival with one of America’s best restaurants involved

Brooklyn’s Juneteenth Food Festival returns this year on June 17 and 18, with a stacked lineup put together in collaboration with media company Black-Owned Brooklyn. Food vendors range from Dept of Culture, the Nigerian tasting menu spot Eater named one of the best new restaurants in America for 2022, bean pie spot, Abu’s Bakery, and vegan restaurant, Aunts Et Uncles, among the list. The event will be held at the historic Weeksville Heritage Center.

A Chinese food festival in Manhattan for the summer

Dragon Fest will feature food from top vendors like MáLà Project, Kopitiam, Pecking House, Nom Wah, Lady Wong, and Nan Xiang Xiao Long Bao. It’s taking place on June 24, on Fifth Avenue and University Place, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with subsequent events planned until mid-September.