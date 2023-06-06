Owner of 50-Year-Old Midtown Bistro Expands to Brooklyn

La Bonne Soupe, a French bistro that’s been a staple of Midtown for five decades, is getting a sibling location. La Bonne Soupe owner Gehad Hadidi is set to open Huda, a restaurant with a cuisine he’s describing as “New Levantine.” Huda will debut this fall at 312 Leonard Street, at Conselyea Street, in Williamsburg; it was formerly the home of the full-service Edith’s restaurant, which announced its closure in May. Hadidi bought La Bonne Soup from the Picot family in 2019, after founder Jean-Paul Picot had retired in the early 2000s and his son Yves decided to retire nearly 20 years later. The new owner updated the cocktails and wine list, adding natural wines to the mix, though, at the request of the Picot family, he kept the original French onion soup as it’s been served since the restaurant opened.

Queens Sichuan spot Little Pepper is closing down

Around two decades ago Sichuan restaurant Little Pepper opened in Flushing, later relocating to College Point, where it nabbed a two-star review from New York Times critic Pete Wells in 2016. This week, the restaurant announced that it has been eyeing closing down, though no end date has been set, as the owners Cheng Ying Wu and Gui Ping Huang are looking to retire, and for a buyer for the restaurant.

Sushi spot Rosella is expanding

East Village sustainable sushi spot in Rosella is reportedly expanding in the neighborhood with two locations: Rosella Bar Miller, at 620 E. Sixth Street, near Avenue B, with takeout and delivery spot TJ’s Sushi Deli slated for the space next door. Rosella opened in 2018 with a menu of domestic fish, with some dishes featuring trimmings.

East Village’s Uluh is opening a second location

New guard Chinese restaurant Uluh, which features an expansive tea selection, dim sum, and dishes from Sichuan province and other regions, is expanding. Little Uluh is slated for an uptown location at 218 E. 14th Street, between Second and Third avenues, EVGrieve reports.