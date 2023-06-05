The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

The amount of excellent food available in New York City is dizzying — even during a pandemic — yet mediocre meals somehow keep worming their way into our lives. With Eater editors dining out sometimes several times a day, we do come across lots of standout dishes , and we don’t want to keep any secrets. Check back weekly for the best things we ate this week — so you can, too.

June 5

Chicken liver agnolotti at Claud

Pursuers of impossible-to-get-into restaurants know that weekends in the Hamptons mean empty seats in restaurants around town. So it was that a friend and I slipped into Claud over Memorial Day weekend and scored a seat at the bar. The menu had expanded since I’d been there last September, with an increased emphasis on seasonal vegetables. I also wanted to try a veteran dish that I hadn’t before: the chicken liver agnolotti ($24). The plump pasta was penned in a tight herd, full of pureed poultry liver that was loamy-tasting in a subtle way, dressed with brown butter, and sweetened with a dash of balsamic. We shared the bowl and felt fully satisfied — or at least ready for our next course of pullet in foie gras drippings. 90 East 10th Street, between 3rd and 4th avenues, Greenwich Village — Robert Sietsema, senior critic

Zha jein at Chiangmai Diner and Bar

Brooklyn has an impressive new Thai restaurant — and unlike Zaab Zaab or Ugly Baby, which specialize in setting customers’ tongues on fire with bird’s eye chiles, the menu is milder with a focus on the funky, fermented flavors of Chiang Mai. Chiangmai Diner and Bar opened last month on the corner of Flushing and Central avenues: You’ll have to wait on a liquor license for the second half of the name, but there’s lots to enjoy in the meantime. Our favorite on a full table was the zha jein, slices of steak in a sauce made from lemongrass, chiles, and herbs ($18). Like almost everything else, it comes with a side of lettuce leaves and sticky rice. The restaurant is huge, with seating at booths, high-tops, and a dining room at the back that’s decorated with hanging lanterns. 942 Flushing Avenue, at Central Avenue, Bushwick — Luke Fortney, reporter

Large pie with basil from Lucali

Rumor has it that Beyoncé loves Carroll Gardens’s Lucali, so my friend and I obviously had to check it out. We got in line at 3 p.m., put our names an hour later, and were seated when the pizzeria opened at 5 p.m. The move is to order one large pie ($32) with garlic, shallot, and mushroom, and a small calzone. The pie was nicely balanced — flavorful cheese was scattered all over a just-thin-enough crust and the sprigs of basil tossed on top added an herbaceous boost. Pro tip: Run to a wine shop down the street while you wait for your table since Lucali is BYOB. 575 Henry Street, near Carroll Street, Carroll Gardens — Kristen Kornbluth, social media manager

Makai panki at Dhamaka

Just when I thought the crowds at Lower East Side’s Dhamaka might abate, the restaurant switched up its menu to include a slew of new regional dishes. There are many compelling options to choose from but one that’s particularly unusual, makai panki, sports the sweetness of glutenous rice flour studded with corn, dressed with a lively cilantro spread: It’s a dish you’ll reach for across the table ($15). 119 Delancey Street, near Essex Street, Lower East Side — Melissa McCart, editor

Citrus fennel chicken cutlet sandwich at La Cantine

La Cantine might be easy for some less familiar to cast off as an Instagrammable coffee shop, but the always-busy establishment makes someone of the city’s best chicken cutlet sandwiches around that need your attention. There are usually a few different cutlet options on the sandwich menu (with options for a cauliflower substitution), as well as daily specials. I went for the citrus fennel chicken cutlet sandwich special ($16) which is my platonic ideal of a sandwich: Mayo is cut by the acid from the citrus, with plenty of crunch. 60 St. Nicholas Avenue, at Willougby Avenue, Bushwick — Emma Orlow, reporter