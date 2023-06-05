A Burger Shop From a Michelin-Starred Restaurant Calls It Quits

Lekka Burger, a vegan burger chain backed by the owner of Michelin-starred vegetarian restaurant Dirt Candy, has closed its remaining locations in New York City. The burger shop closed its original spot on Warren Street in Tribeca this spring, and the website Tribeca Citizen reports that a second location in the Urbanspace food hall in Midtown East is done, too. “We will no longer be operating our restaurant or wholesale business,” Jazz Mace, the restaurant’s manager, says. “Unfortunately, we were not able to recover from the impact of COVID despite our best efforts.” Amanda Cohen, the chef and owner of Dirt Candy, opened Lekka Burger in 2019. Eater called its meatless burgers peak “junk food” in an early review.

Central Park boathouse restaurant returns this month

The restaurant at the iconic Loeb Boathouse in Central Park will return under new operators this month after closing last year due to “rising labor and food costs.” The outdoor portion of the restaurant will reopen later this month, with service in the dining room overlooking the lake to resume in August or September, the New York Post reports. Mayor Eric Adams announced the comeback of the cafe at a press conference in February. Its menu has been overhauled and at one point listed $23 omelets and mushroom toast.

Les Trois Chevaux goes a la carte

Starting Tuesday, Angie Mar’s Les Trois Chevaux, a West Village ode to high-end French fare, is going a la carte. The restaurant that earned accolades such Esquire’s best new restaurants of the year has exclusively served a tasting menu since it opened in 2021. “We are excited to share our creativity in this new format,” says Mar. Prices range from $28 for poached white asparagus to $86 for a pheasant and lobster entree.

A modern Jewish restaurant finds a home in Tribeca

Elyssa Heller, the owner of Edith’s Eatery and Grocery in Brooklyn, shut down her full-service restaurant last month to open a handful of sandwich shops in Manhattan. The first of them is a summer residency at the two-story Tribeca restaurant Tiny’s, which has a bar upstairs. Edith’s will serve its popular sandwiches and slushies from the restaurant, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., when Tiny’s is normally closed for service.