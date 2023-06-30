Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat in the Hamptons Over July Fourth Weekend

By early July, the city empties out with many New Yorkers heading to the Hamptons. Here’s a short list of new and established places to check out on a long weekend. For a full list of recent openings head to our guide new Hamptons spots.

Westhampton Beach

Fauna

This is the fifth restaurant from Rooted Hospitality Group, which has dominated the Westhampton Beach to Hampton Bays corridor. Fauna is high-end with a seasonally changing menu: bison carpaccio with espresso chili salt; lobster carbonara; almond flounder with rum-glazed banana; and duck fried rice. For those feeling less adventurous, there is a selection of prime steaks including a porterhouse for two. There’s music on the patio, and weekdays are a comparative bargain, with an early happy hour and $55 price-fixe dinner. As of this season, lunch will be served on weekends as well. 6 Parlato Drive, near Library Avenue

Hampton Bays

Good Ground Tavern

The chic Canoe Place Inn elevated the profile of Hampton Bays when it opened last year, and its Mediterranean restaurant is among the reasons. Helmed by chef Ülfet Ralph, who worked at two Relais and Chateaux properties, it has a hundred-seat terrace overlooking the pool in addition to the indoor dining room. On the menu, cherry wood imparts flavor to grilled seafood and meat; hand-rolled gnocchi are served with sautéed spinach and puttanesca sauce; while pizza options include clam pie with Calabrian chile and caciocavallo or soppressata with hot honey. 239 E. Montauk Highway, near Newtown Road

Southampton

Blu Mar

Zach Erdem, who stars in the HBO Max reality show Serving the Hamptons, owns uber-popular 75 Main in the middle of Southampton’s town, but Blu Mar, his Mediterranean restaurant up the street, also helmed by James Beard award-winning Florida chef Mark Militello, is worth checking out. Among the standout starters are Brussels sprouts with figs, grapes, walnuts and yogurt; pizza with goat cheese, local mushrooms and shaved black truffle; and slow-roasted spicy Tuscan ribs. Entrees include sea scallops with corn salsa, sumac, and Jerusalem artichoke; and filet mignon stuffed with garlic in a red wine gorgonzola sauce. 136 Main Street, near Nugent Street

Tutto Il Giorno South

It’s no surprise that the three Hamptons locations of Tutto Il Giorno is one of the most stylish spots around — designed by Donna Karan’s daughter Gabby De Felice — and the chic dining room and picturesque garden are both beautiful settings. Look for wafer-thin pane carasau, drizzled with olive oil and topped with rosemary sprigs; and broiled oysters with basil sabayon are a good local starter. Pastas include a toothsome paccheri with beef stew and provolone emulsion; whole grilled branzino and chicken “under a brick’’ are also popular entrees. 56 Nugent Street, near West Main Street

Bridgehampton

Dopo Il Ponte

Chef Maurizio Marfoglio has become one of the most prolific restaurateurs on the East End, with authentic Italian places in Sag Harbor, Southampton, East Hampton, and this one on Bridgehampton’s Main Street. The 14-seat bar at Dopo Il Ponte has a buzzy scene from early evening until late night, and an expanded landscaped garden has made the outdoor dining area particularly appealing. A woodturning oven turns out a range of offerings, including thin crust pizza, eggplant parmigiana, fish, and fresh tomatoes that fill the pansotti pasta, along with artichokes and provola affumicata. 2402 Montauk Highway, near Corwith Avenue

Elaia

Elaia, the Hellenic favorite tucked around the corner from Bridgehampton’s Main Street, has become even more energetic thanks to a DJ and dancing on Saturday nights, and the beginning of brunch on Sundays. In addition to the usual suspects like saganaki, moussaka and grilled octopus, there are unique selections such as pork sausage flavored with orange peel; and braised lamb and beef meatballs with cumin-scented tomato sauce. 95 School Street near Main Street

Sag Harbor

Lulu Kitchen & Bar

Wood-fired cooking is the lure at Lulu Kitchen and Bar on Sag Harbor’s Main Street, which gives dishes from grilled leeks to lobster the wood-fired char treatment. Dry-aged duck and rack of lamb that serve two are show stoppers, while roasted heirloom tomato and maitakes with sun-dried tomato-truffle hollandaise is a hit with herbivores. 126 Main Street, near Spring Street

East Hampton

El Turco

This Turkish spot is a fun and upbeat choice. Start with plates from the extensive mezze selection, including cabbage leaves stuffed with mussels, cinnamon and rice. Seared local fish comes with mashed cauliflower and fennel salad, while chicken is marinated in yogurt and served as a kebab. Leave room for oven baked halvah or rice pudding. 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, near Oakview Highway

Amagansett

Il Buco al Mare

Il Buco al Mare is a rustic, beachy outpost of the Noho kitchen serves ancient grain focaccias, crudo (try razor clam with green strawberry and hatch chiles), and small-plate starters including seared quail with shishito peppers; and mustard greens with cherries, almonds, and aged cheddar. Fish comes either in tins with buckwheat rye; or from the ocean blocks away, and veggies are from local farms. Don’t miss the strawberry rhubarb crostata with labneh. 231 Main Street, near Hedges Lane

Montauk

Showfish

The Montauk Yacht Club is no longer a part of Gurney’s this summer, and the new owners of Showfish have brought in chef Matt Murphy, a veteran of the Ram’s Head Inn, the Rainbow Room, and the Russian Tea Room, to oversee this waterfront property. Kick off a meal with cacio e pepe pizza or burratina with smoked yogurt; and move on to butter poached lobster with candied ginger and farro; tuna steak with sesame seeds, carrot and ginger; or a burger with bacon jam and smoked gouda. 32 Star Island Road, near the Montauk Yacht Club Lighthouse