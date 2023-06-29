Owner of Lil’ Frankie’s Is Plotting a New Restaurant

Frank Prisinzano, the owner of Italian spots Supper, Lil’ Frankie’s, and Frank Restaurant in the East Village, as well as pizzeria Daddies in the West Village, is expanding his empire. Despite a claim by WhatNowNY that the forthcoming restaurant at 200 Ninth Avenue, near West 22nd Street, would be another outpost of Frank, Prisinzano says that the Chelsea restaurant is something new: Frank Thomas (his middle name). The menu, though still in the works, will likely be a steakhouse with Naples-style pizza and pasta — “all meat-centric,” he says. Eater has reached out for more information. In 2022, Prisinzano was sued for the fifth time since 2009 for alleged wage theft.

Owners of Decades Pizza and Little Mo are opening a spot

Paul Cacici (a co-owner of Chino Grande and Decades Pizza) and Gary Fishkop (of Little Mo), are banding together to open a new restaurant. The resulting partnership is Daphne’s, a restaurant and bar headed for 299 Halsey Street, at Throop Avenue, in Bed-Stuy, sometime in October or November 2023. The pasta-heavy menu will be spearheaded by Vincent Caravelli, an alum of the Met Dining Room and the Farm on Adderly, according to the team.

This Yemeni coffee house is expanding to Manhattan

Coffee and nightlife spot for young Muslims, Qahwah House, which first opened in Dearborn, Michigan in 2017, and later landed in Williamsburg, is reportedly opening its first Manhattan outpost on July 8. The new Qahwah House is opening at 13 Carmine Street, near Bleecker Street, in the West Village. The coffee house specializes in coffee beans sourced from Yemen and its sweet honeycomb-shaped bread called khaliat.

A new Vietnamese cafe in North Brooklyn

Motorcycle coffee shop Tar Pit has closed its doors and flipped into Larry’s Cà Phê, from a former team member. The new Vietnamese cafe, located at 135 Woodpoint Road, near Withers Street, is by Tuan Nguyen, and is an ode to his father Larry Hilton, who adopted him from Vietnam and died in 2019. In addition to coffee, Larry’s serves a small selection of pastries from Balthazar and King David breakfast tacos are on the docket as well.