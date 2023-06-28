 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Flynn McGarry’s Fine Dining Restaurant Gem Is Closing

The last day on Forsyth Street will be August 26

by Emma Orlow
Feast for the Books 2023 at Housing Works Bookstore
Chef Flynn McGarry, left, is closing down his fine dining restaurant Gem.
Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images for Housing Works

Flynn McGarry’s fine dining restaurant Gem restaurant will host its last service on August 26 at 116 Forsyth Street after five years in business.

“The world of dining looks very different from when we first opened in 2018, and we want to think consciously about our role in it as we move forward,” the Instagram post announcing the closure states.

Gem as a concept isn’t finished, though: McGarry tells Eater he is exploring relocating Gem elsewhere and is holding onto the Forsyth Street space for something new he’s remaining tight-lipped about until it’s announced in September.

McGarry made a name for himself when he arrived in New York with his pop-up Eureka at the age of 16, which was exalted for its ambitiousness (it first started when McGarry was 13 at his home in the San Fernando Valley and soon received a New Yorker profile). Gem was his first standalone restaurant, and his attempts to break away from just the teen chef media treatment. In its first year of operation, Gem received a two-star Pete Wells review, during its life as a tasting menu restaurant, where at the time an eight to 12-course meal ran $155 per person. The restaurant later flipped to a la carte following COVID, and now is back to a tasting menu format, according to the Instagram post.

At least for now, Gem Wine, the more casual wine bar follow-up that opened in 2022 serving small plates, is remaining put in its home around the corner at 297 Broome Street.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Filed under:

This Woman Has Been Cooking a Stew for Weeks And Is Inviting New Yorkers to Join

By Emma Orlow

Why Are Celebrities Threatening City Officials Over Coal Oven Pizza?

By Luke Fortney and Melissa McCart

Filed under:

Manhattan’s Viral Scallion Pancake Burrito Shop Puts a New Item on the Menu

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Filed under:

A ‘Top Chef’ Alum Makes a Comeback in Brooklyn

By Luke Fortney and Melissa McCart

Filed under:

A Hot Brooklyn Restaurant Parts Ways With Star Chef, Goes Casual After a Month

By Melissa McCart and Luke Fortney