Manhattan’s Viral Scallion Pancake Burrito Shop Puts a New Item on the Menu

A pandemic pop-up that once had a weeks-long waitlist for its scallion pancake burritos is adding an item to the menu this week. Forsyth Fire Escape announced on Monday that it’s selling a new burrito made with egg, fried cheese, chili crisp, and mangu, a Dominican staple made from mashed plantain. “We’ll have a limited amount each day,” according to the post. The business operates out of Olly Olly Market, a food hall at 601 West 26th Street, between 11th and 12th avenues, in Chelsea. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but its burritos, made with pulled pork and a scallion pancake instead of a tortilla, can sell out earlier.

A Ridgewood luncheonette has opened its doors

Salty Lunch Lady’s Little Luncheonette is now open in Ridgewood, at 565 Woodward Avenue, at Menahan Street — the latest in a string of modern luncheonettes to debut this year. The menu from chef and owner Dria Atencio includes sandwiches with mortadella, chicken meatballs, and green goddess egg salad, plus sweets like rotating layer cakes. The restaurant’s hours are subject to change as it gets its bearings. This week, it’s closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and reopens Thursday, likely from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. While the luncheonette will remain daytime service only, Atencio says down the line she’s planning to host dinner parties and other events in the space. — Emma Orlow, reporter

There’s a new pizzeria in the East Village

The East Village has a new pizzeria, even if its hours and days of operation are up in the air. Funzi’s, a new restaurant at 36 St. Marks Place, near Second Avenue, is now serving pies from a space with a retro vibe. It’s meant to be “an ode to the East Village in the 1970s and 1980s,” owner Kevin Cox tells the website EV Grieve. The menu lists a couple of thin-crust pies, including a green pizza with chicory, dandelion greens, and pesto. There’s also fried lasagna, Caesar salad, and ice box cakes for dessert. Opening hours are 5 to 9 p.m.