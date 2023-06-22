Lincoln Center Gains a Summer Food Cart

Ben “Moody” Harney, is the owner of the Real Mother Shuckers, the oyster cart that was featured in Netflix’s High on the Hog, that now has a stall in the James Beard food hall Market 57. This week, Harney, who got his start at Maison Premiere, announced that Mother Shuckers is setting up a food cart at Lincoln Center. It will run through the summer, Wednesdays, through Sundays, 6 to 11 p.m., according to the company's Instagram. The new Lincoln Center set-up is in addition to carts Harney and his team already run at Sahadi’s in Industry City and Luke’s Lobster.

An alum of Flora Bar is opening a Detroit-style pizzeria

The home of the now-closed Caruso’s Pizza and Restaurant will soon become La Rose Pizza, what had been a pop-up from former Flora Bar chef Andrew Halitski that’s planting permanent roots. Brownstoner reports that the forthcoming Brooklyn establishment at 150 Smith Street, near Bergen Street, will feature seven to nine pie flavors to choose from. Halitski previously operated La Rosa Pizza out of his Park Slope apartment where he garnered attention for selling his Detroit-style pies on Instagram. The business is reportedly targeting an August opening.

MoMA PS1 loses its Greek cafe

Mina Stone, the author of Cooking for Artists and a former caterer for top galleries like Gavin Brown, opened her cafe inside of MoMA PS1 in 2019, known for serving Greek mezze and olive oil cake. This week, Stone announced that Friday, June 23 will be the last day of operation at the Long Island City museum. “We have navigated the restaurant through tumultuous yet glorious years, and I am proud of what was created during my time at the museum,” says Stone. Eater has reached out to the museum for more information about what will become of the cafe space.

A haven for churros near Barclays Center

Every other Saturday, Glenn Robinson sells churros under the name Churrero out of the Boerum Hill coffee shop, IXV (497c Pacific Street, near Third Avenue): a testament to those he ate growing up in Southern California. Beyond launching Churrero in 2022, Robinson is a co-founder of the left-leaning voter guide Soft Power Vote, and has also worked as a cheesemonger at Greene Grape provisions in Fort Greene and front of house at spots like Williamsburg’s Allswell restaurant. This Friday, June 23, he is bringing his churros to Brooklyn Navy Yards cafe Head Hi, alongside voter guides for the June 27 primary election (those with early voting stickers will receive a free churro). Robinson will return to IXV on July 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.