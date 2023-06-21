Owner of ‘One of the Worst Bars in New York’ Is Opening a Restaurant

The owner of Continental Bar, called “one of the worst” bars in New York City before it closed, is opening a lunch counter in lower Manhattan. A sign with the name Two Bridges Luncheonette recently went up at 135 Division Street, near Canal Street. The new business is owned by Trigger Smith, the operator behind Continental Bar, a rowdy East Village dive bar known for its “five shots for $10” drink specials and a policy that banned customers who used the word “literally.” It closed in 2018 after almost 30 years. Smith previously said the Division Street storefront would be a third location of Lucky Star, his short-lived ice cream company whose locations in the East Village and Lower East Side have since closed. At the time, some locals opposed Smith receiving a liquor license at the address due to his connection to Continental Bar, the website WhatNowNY reports. Manhattan’s Community Board 3 declined to comment on the restaurant. Eater has contacted Smith for more information.

Michelin-starred Italian restaurant to open in Manhattan

Rampoldi, the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant in Monaco, is opening in Manhattan this fall. The restaurant with only five tables at its original location will operate from a 155-seat space that once served as seating for the Atlantic Grill, at 49 West 65th Street, near Columbus Avenue, on the Upper West Side. The chef for both restaurants, Antonio Salvatore, will serve a French Italian menu of filet mignon rossini, risotto with black truffle, and fish and beef carpaccios. It opens in September. — Beth Landman, contributor

Fast-casual restaurant from Eleven Madison Park alums expands

Milu, a fast-casual Chinese restaurant run by alums of Eleven Madison Park, is headed to Williamsburg this month. The restaurant opened its first location in Gramercy during the pandemic, where empty offices couldn’t stop its duck confit and pineapple buns from finding fans. Chef Connie Chung is now taking the business to Williamsburg with a second storefront at 235 Kent Avenue, between Grand and North First streets. New to the Brooklyn location is a liquor license with bottled cocktails, sake, beer, and wine. It opens June 27.

A popular bakery heads to Queens

A popular bakery with storefronts in Williamsburg and Greenpoint is headed to Queens for its third location in the city. Bakeri is opening in Ridgewood at 818 Woodward Avenue, near Cornelia Street, which housed the neighborhood’s Miller and Makers bakery until it closed in March. Bakeri, started by owner Nina Brondmo, comes from the team behind Pizzeria Panina, in Ridgewood, and Sweetwater, in Williamsburg. Bakeri’s Ridgewood location is targeting a fall 2023 opening date, according to Brondmo.