 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Famed Florence Sandwich Shop All’Antico Vinaio Is Expanding in Manhattan

Plus, the Mercer Hotel’s new restaurant has an opening date — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
Three sandwiches on Italian flatbread.
All’Antico Vinaio is opening on the Upper East Side.
All’Antico Vinaio

All’Antico Vinaio opened in Florence, Italy, in 1989, where for years its drew crowds. In 2019, the team tested out an NYC expansion with a pop-up held at the former Otto restaurant space, now One Fifth, and by 2021, a lease had been signed in Times Square. The group opened a follow-up last year in Greenwich Village, where the lines followed. Now, the team is expanding to the Upper East Side where it will open on 36 E. 60th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues, according to Upper East Site. The publication reports that the 2,100-square-foot retail space is the team’s biggest New York location yet, with table seating and an opening date set for July.

Sartiano’s now has an opening date

Scott Sartiano has an opening date for his chef-driven restaurant — in contrast to his membership club, Zero Bond. With culinary director Alfred Portale and executive chef Chris Lewnes in the kitchen, Sartiano’s Restaurant is opening on June 15 in what had been Mercer Kitchen, at 99 Prince Street, near Mercer Street, for over two decades in Soho’s Mercer Hotel. — Melissa McCart, editor

More details about Gabriel Stulman and April Bloomfield’s new restaurant

Sailor, the Fort Greene restaurant from Stulman and Bloomfield, will highlight of a menu seafood like shrimp and aioli, pan-fried fillets, and oysters, according to the WSJ. Magazine inspired by “romantic associations with the sea.” As Eater previously reported, this is the first Brooklyn project for Stulman and the first NYC project for Bloomfield since she exited the Spotted Pig.

This bodega has 27 aliases on delivery apps

Though nothing new, bodegas are joining the fray of food spots in NYC that are (legally) catfishing customers by listing a location under several different names on delivery apps. As the New York Post points out, bodegas, unlike restaurants, do not receive letter grades.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

A Slew of Restaurants Are Evicted in a Bid to Sell a Manhattan Block

By Luke Fortney

A Sandwich Shop Known for Elk Meat Reopens as a High-End Wine Bar

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

The Zabar Family Is Opening an Ice Cream Shop

By Emma Orlow

Andrew Bellucci, Famous Pizza Chef Who Helped Reopen Lombardi’s, Dies at 59

By Luke Fortney

Barboncino Could Become the First Pizzeria in New York City to Unionize

By Luke Fortney

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world