Famed Florence Sandwich Shop All’Antico Vinaio Is Expanding in Manhattan

All’Antico Vinaio opened in Florence, Italy, in 1989, where for years its drew crowds. In 2019, the team tested out an NYC expansion with a pop-up held at the former Otto restaurant space, now One Fifth, and by 2021, a lease had been signed in Times Square. The group opened a follow-up last year in Greenwich Village, where the lines followed. Now, the team is expanding to the Upper East Side where it will open on 36 E. 60th Street, between Park and Madison Avenues, according to Upper East Site. The publication reports that the 2,100-square-foot retail space is the team’s biggest New York location yet, with table seating and an opening date set for July.

Sartiano’s now has an opening date

Scott Sartiano has an opening date for his chef-driven restaurant — in contrast to his membership club, Zero Bond. With culinary director Alfred Portale and executive chef Chris Lewnes in the kitchen, Sartiano’s Restaurant is opening on June 15 in what had been Mercer Kitchen, at 99 Prince Street, near Mercer Street, for over two decades in Soho’s Mercer Hotel. — Melissa McCart, editor

More details about Gabriel Stulman and April Bloomfield’s new restaurant

Sailor, the Fort Greene restaurant from Stulman and Bloomfield, will highlight of a menu seafood like shrimp and aioli, pan-fried fillets, and oysters, according to the WSJ. Magazine inspired by “romantic associations with the sea.” As Eater previously reported, this is the first Brooklyn project for Stulman and the first NYC project for Bloomfield since she exited the Spotted Pig.

This bodega has 27 aliases on delivery apps

Though nothing new, bodegas are joining the fray of food spots in NYC that are (legally) catfishing customers by listing a location under several different names on delivery apps. As the New York Post points out, bodegas, unlike restaurants, do not receive letter grades.