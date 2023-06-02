Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants continue to close due to the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. At least 4,500 food businesses have shuttered since March 2020. Since it’s difficult to track closings in real-time, experts say that number is likely much higher — and could take years to fully assess.

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes one of Manhattan’s top Indonesian cafes, a decades-old deli frequented by Broadway workers, and our only location of Ruth’s Chris Steak House. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com.

June 2

East Village: A series of burglaries prompted Puerto Rican coffee chain 787 Coffee to close one of its East Village locations. The cafe experienced five break-ins in four weeks, according to EV Grieve. “We make coffee as an excuse to connect, to collaborate, to create… but when we are afraid to even go to work, it defeats our values, our DNA,” management told the website. The shop opened at this address in 2021. It has three other locations in the neighborhood. 319 E. 14th Street, between First and Second avenues

East Village: Cheese Grille, a restaurant that specialized in grilled cheese sandwiches made with Buffalo chicken, truffle oil, and other unconventional ingredients, is out on Allen Street after close to a decade. The sandwich shop announced the closure on social media in April, and EV Grieve reports that a for lease sign now hangs from the window. 188 Allen Street, between Houston and Stanton streets

Upper East Side: A handful of businesses at the intersection of East 86th Street and First Avenue have been forced to close or relocate in recent months, as the buildings’ landlord prepares to sell the site to developers, the website Upper East Site reports. Dunkin’ Donuts, one of the last holdouts, shut down last month. Tenants that have already closed include Peng’s Noodle Folk, Chicky’s Restaurant, and Taco Today. With those businesses out of the way, and demolition plans filed with the city last fall, the property is now being shopped around to developers with an asking price of $80 to $90 million, according to the website. 349 to 361 E. 86th Street, 1653 to 1659 First Avenue

Upper West Side: A kosher sandwich shop with a following in Tel Aviv says farewell to Manhattan this week after a little over a year. Sherry Herring, from cookbook author Sherry Ansky and her daughter Michal Ansky, an Israeli journalist, announced in a post on Instagram on Wednesday that its storefront on the Upper West Side had closed. The restaurant was popular for its baguette sandwiches stuffed with herring, sardines, and other smoked fish. 245 West 72nd Street, between Broadway and West End Avenue

Williamsburg: Edith’s Eatery and Grocery, a Jewish restaurant that set out to become a modern day Zabar’s when it opened in Williamsburg last year, has closed. Owner Elyssa Heller retired the full-service restaurant to focus on expanding its more casual sibling, Edith’s Sandwich Counter. “We’re trying to build Edith’s as a brand, not as a standalone restaurant,” she says. The last day was May 28. 312 Leonard Street, at Conselyea Street