The New Scarr’s Pizza Is Open — And There’s Already a Line

Scarr’s Pizza opened its new location on Thursday, at 35 Orchard Street, across from his original slice shop, which closed this week. Even though the new location is bigger than its humble beginnings at 750-square feet, customers still snaked down the block. The website lists the hours of the new Scarr’s as Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to midnight, Sundays and Thursdays, 12 to 11 p.m.

Scarr’s is owned by Scarr Pimentel, one of the city’s few Black pizza makers, churning out what has routinely been described as the standard bearer for the perfect slice. The New York Times recently named the establishment one of 100 top restaurants in New York. It first opened in 2016, known for its New York-style slices, and “low-key milling its own grains.”

The Dominican-born-and-raised New Yorker reportedly got his start working at Emilio’s Ballato, later spending time at old-school spots like Lombardi’s, and chain slice shops like Artichoke pizza, and Joe’s, before deciding to set out on his own, according Grub Street. He’s since collaborated with everyone from brand Timberland to film company A24, where he made signature merch for the Joaquin Phoenix-led film C’mon C’mon, which shot a scene in the restaurant.

The move to a bigger space has long been in the works — the project was initially reported in March 2020 — and helps make space for his massive fan base. In addition to being larger, the new Scarr’s Pizza dining room is more modern than the original, which first appeared in Natasha Pickowicz’s Grub Street diet with its ’70s clubhouse feel.

As of November 2022, the original space is slated to become an omakase sushi counter, according to Grub Street, with a chef from “the Jiro tree.” The original idea for 22 Orchard Street was apparently transitioning to a vegan slice shop, which has since been scrapped.