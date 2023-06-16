 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The New Scarr’s Pizza Is Open — And There’s Already a Line

It’s new home is at 35 Orchard Street

by Emma Orlow
Scarr’s Pizza is now open in n its new home.
Scarr’s Pizza is now open at its new home.
Emma Orlow/Eater NY

Scarr’s Pizza opened its new location on Thursday, at 35 Orchard Street, across from his original slice shop, which closed this week. Even though the new location is bigger than its humble beginnings at 750-square feet, customers still snaked down the block. The website lists the hours of the new Scarr’s as Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. to midnight, Sundays and Thursdays, 12 to 11 p.m.

Scarr’s is owned by Scarr Pimentel, one of the city’s few Black pizza makers, churning out what has routinely been described as the standard bearer for the perfect slice. The New York Times recently named the establishment one of 100 top restaurants in New York. It first opened in 2016, known for its New York-style slices, and “low-key milling its own grains.”

The Dominican-born-and-raised New Yorker reportedly got his start working at Emilio’s Ballato, later spending time at old-school spots like Lombardi’s, and chain slice shops like Artichoke pizza, and Joe’s, before deciding to set out on his own, according Grub Street. He’s since collaborated with everyone from brand Timberland to film company A24, where he made signature merch for the Joaquin Phoenix-led film C’mon C’mon, which shot a scene in the restaurant.

The move to a bigger space has long been in the works — the project was initially reported in March 2020 — and helps make space for his massive fan base. In addition to being larger, the new Scarr’s Pizza dining room is more modern than the original, which first appeared in Natasha Pickowicz’s Grub Street diet with its ’70s clubhouse feel.

As of November 2022, the original space is slated to become an omakase sushi counter, according to Grub Street, with a chef from “the Jiro tree.” The original idea for 22 Orchard Street was apparently transitioning to a vegan slice shop, which has since been scrapped.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

The Hottest Pop-Ups in NYC Right Now

By Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Mei Lai Wah Team Relaunches a 45-Year-Old Chinatown Noodle Shop

By Emma Orlow and Luke Fortney

One of Manhattan’s Decades-Old Diners Is Done — And More Closings

By Luke Fortney

In-N-Out Won’t Be Opening in the East Village This Year

By Luke Fortney and Emma Orlow

A Three-Story Japanese Restaurant Open Until 3 A.M. Relocates in the East Village — And More Openings

By Emma Orlow and Melissa McCart

Acclaimed Cocktail Bar Angel’s Share Has Opened in Its New Home

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world