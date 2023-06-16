Mei Lai Wah Team Relaunches a 45-Year-Old Chinatown Noodle Shop

Wonton Noodle Garden, a restaurant anchored in Manhattan’s Chinatown for more than 40 years, closed at the start of the month: Its lease on Mott Street had expired and the landlord didn’t want to renew. It moved to a new storefront at 23 Pell Street, near Bayard Street, on June 3 and rebranded as Mei Lai Wah Wonton Noodle, a nod to another restaurant in the neighborhood from the same owners, Mei Lai Wah, which recently celebrated its 60-year anniversary and opened a Greenwich Village offshoot run by the owners’ children. The bakery became famous online during the pandemic for its $2.30 pineapple buns filled with barbecue pork. The menu at the takeover has stayed the same on Pell Street, where orders of pork wontons and pan-fried noodles, most priced around $10, are still served on disposable plates. — Luke Fortney, reporter

This LA lesbian bar is coming to New York for Pride

Honey’s at Star Love, a part of a renaissance of queer-friendly spots that opened in LA this year, is heading east for Pride. On June 21, the team will head to Bed-Stuy bar, Oddly Enough, for a takeover, while on June 22, they’ll be hosting at Bushwick’s new “dyke bar for the queers” for an event in collaboration with the Lesbian Bar Project.

A free community lunch program in Red Hook

Several chefs, including Yong Shin (of Insa) and Phoebe Tran (of pop-up Bé Bếp), will be cooking free community lunches in Red Hook’s Coffrey Park this season. The series, in collaboration with art space Pioneer Works, is going down monthly, on Thursdays, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. See the flier for more information.

There’s now a sober drag brunch in Brooklyn

The sober A Plus Drag Show runs Sunday, June 18 from 2 to 5 p.m. in Bushwick, at Dromedary Urban Tiki Bar. Tickets for the all-ages show are and include $36 for a brunch dish and one drink, or for $54, it’s bottomless booze-free drinks. Don’t forget to bring cash for tips.