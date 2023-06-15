 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Acclaimed Cocktail Bar Angel’s Share Has Opened in Its New Home

The bar relocated to the West Village

by Emma Orlow
A huge, celestial painting with winged cherubs hangs above the bar at Angel’s Share.
Angel’s Share shut down its East Village location to dismay of fans; now its back in action in the West Village.
Robert Sietsema/Eater NY

Angel’s Share, the acclaimed cocktail bar, reopened in its new home in the West Village last night — an event long in the making. Currently, the bar is walk-in only, open every day except Monday, 5 p.m. until midnight; no more than four people per group are permitted, according to the team. As previously reported, the new Angel’s Share is located at 45 Grove Street, near Bleecker Street.

The bar, which first opened in 1993 in the East Village, shuttered in March 2022, following disputes with the landlord — one of several businesses on the same block that were forced to close, including izakaya Village Yokocho, Japanese grocery, Sunrise Mart, and Japanese bakery, Pan Ya. Following its closure, Angel’s Share went into speakeasy pop-up mode during summer 2022 at Midtown’s Hotel Eventi, teasing a full-blown return. Its relocation to a permanent home in the West Village was announced this spring. Erina Yoshida, the daughter of Tony Yoshida, the owner at the helm of the original Angel’s Share, is now in charge of the family business.

“I was really about to give up when I found this space,” Yoshida told the New York Times in March. “It had this old world charm and a history, which was very important to me, knowing that we’ve been around for a long time, too.”

The space is reportedly set up with 65 seats and the angel mural from the East Village bar that gave Angel’s Share its signature look has been reinstalled.

While initially, the bar collaborated with neighbor Village Yokocho on the food side of the menu, this iteration of Angel’s Share has its own kitchen and will prepare bites like sashimi, crudos, karaage chicken, and homemade pickles, per the Times.

