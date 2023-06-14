 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Another Top New-School Slice Shop Adds a Downtown Manhattan Location

Plus, a West Village spot opens a Catskills restaurant — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A man in a white Lucia hat with green font holds a phone with a red phone case with his glove-covered hands while he shoots a pizza pie with a slice missing.
Salvatore Carlino, owner of Lucia Pizza, is opening a Manhattan outpost.
Alex Staniloff/Eater NY

Lucia Pizza of Avenue X, a slice shop that first opened in 2022 and garnered a Pete Wells review, is expanding beyond Sheepshead Bay. Owner Salvatore Carlino confirms a Manhattan follow-up is in the works at 375 Canal Street, near West Broadway, in Soho, aiming for a fall 2023 opening. “Gaining space in Manhattan brings us to an even newer world of accessibility for people who feel Sheepshead Bay is a little hard to get to,” he says. “I’m just trying to focus on bringing a solid slice and price point to Soho and Tribeca.” Lucia is one of several heavy-hitter, new-school slice shops, adding a lower Manhattan location this year, joining L’Industrie Pizza and Mama’s Too, which are both opening outposts in the West Village. Carlino grew up in the pizza business: for decades his parents owned Papa Leone’s in nearby Manhattan Beach.

West Village team adds a Catskills restaurant to its portfolio

Natalie Freihon’s Strange Bird Hospitality (behind Nat’s on Bleecker, Nat’s on Bank, and Orchard Townhouse), is set to debut a new restaurant on June 23. Nat’s Mountain House is opening in Tannersville, New York, with a menu that looks to summer camps for inspiration: cheeseburgers, a French dip, brunch buffets, and more can be expected.

A Feast for the Books returns to Housing Works

The annual stacked food event to raise money for Housing Works is back. This year, held on Thursday, June 15, a ticket will get you bites from the likes of Superiority Burger pastry chef Darcy Spence, Vietnamese American pop-up Ha’s Dac Biet, the Yellow Rose team, and Dhamaka, among others.

That’s it for I Sodi on Christopher Street

Grub Street reported on the last call at lasagna haven I Sodi, before it relocates to 314 Bleecker, at Grove Street. Meanwhile, L’Artusi is slated to take over Rita Sodi’s original location. I Sodi will reopen at its new home sometime in the coming weeks.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Jekyll & Hyde Owner Could Face Up to 30 Years in Prison for Buying Nantucket Home With COVID Money

By Emma Orlow

A Decades-Old Queens Street Cart Takes Its Tamales to Manhattan

By Luke Fortney

Filed under:

One of the City’s Oldest Butchers Is in Danger of Closing

By Luke Fortney

The ‘Worst Restaurant in New York City’ Has Closed

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

It Was Another Big Week of Restaurant Closures in New York City

By Luke Fortney

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world