Another Top New-School Slice Shop Adds a Downtown Manhattan Location

Lucia Pizza of Avenue X, a slice shop that first opened in 2022 and garnered a Pete Wells review, is expanding beyond Sheepshead Bay. Owner Salvatore Carlino confirms a Manhattan follow-up is in the works at 375 Canal Street, near West Broadway, in Soho, aiming for a fall 2023 opening. “Gaining space in Manhattan brings us to an even newer world of accessibility for people who feel Sheepshead Bay is a little hard to get to,” he says. “I’m just trying to focus on bringing a solid slice and price point to Soho and Tribeca.” Lucia is one of several heavy-hitter, new-school slice shops, adding a lower Manhattan location this year, joining L’Industrie Pizza and Mama’s Too, which are both opening outposts in the West Village. Carlino grew up in the pizza business: for decades his parents owned Papa Leone’s in nearby Manhattan Beach.

West Village team adds a Catskills restaurant to its portfolio

Natalie Freihon’s Strange Bird Hospitality (behind Nat’s on Bleecker, Nat’s on Bank, and Orchard Townhouse), is set to debut a new restaurant on June 23. Nat’s Mountain House is opening in Tannersville, New York, with a menu that looks to summer camps for inspiration: cheeseburgers, a French dip, brunch buffets, and more can be expected.

A Feast for the Books returns to Housing Works

The annual stacked food event to raise money for Housing Works is back. This year, held on Thursday, June 15, a ticket will get you bites from the likes of Superiority Burger pastry chef Darcy Spence, Vietnamese American pop-up Ha’s Dac Biet, the Yellow Rose team, and Dhamaka, among others.

That’s it for I Sodi on Christopher Street

Grub Street reported on the last call at lasagna haven I Sodi, before it relocates to 314 Bleecker, at Grove Street. Meanwhile, L’Artusi is slated to take over Rita Sodi’s original location. I Sodi will reopen at its new home sometime in the coming weeks.