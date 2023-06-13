One of the City’s Oldest Butchers Is in Danger of Closing

Staubitz Market, a staple in Cobble Hill for more than a century, is “at risk of bankruptcy and complete failure,” says owner John McFadden Jr. McFadden shared the news this month in a GoFundMe that aims to raise $150,000 to keep the butcher shop open. McFadden inherited the shop after his father, John McFadden Sr., died in November. The shop has seen lower revenue and rising food costs in recent years, according to McFadden, but the situation was exacerbated by a demand from city officials to repair the building’s facade. The fix would reportedly cost $125,000. The butcher shop opened at its current address in 1917, making it one of the oldest butcher shops in the city. John McFadden Sr. owned the shop since 1967.

City delivery workers win a guaranteed minimum wage

Starting next month, the city’s more than 60,000 delivery workers must be paid a minimum wage of at least $17.96 an hour, before tips, and at least $19.96 an hour by 2025. Mayor Eric Adams announced the historic change on Sunday, following months of debate between delivery workers, the apps that employ them, and city officials. The $19.96 rate is less than the recommended $23.82 that the Department of Consumer and Worker Protections put forward last fall, but it’s a win in an industry where workers are paid an average of about $11 an hour, after tips and expenses, according to city data.

The Whitney, now with French pastries

The space at the Whitney Museum of American Art that was once home to Danny Meyer’s Untitled restaurant will soon be filled with French pastry. Frenchette Bakery is opening in the ground-floor space, the New York Times reports this week. Riad Nasr and Lee Hanson, who run the Manhattan restaurants Frenchette and Le Rock, opened the bakery’s first location in Tribeca three years ago, with an emphasis on croissants, kouign-amann, tarts, and breads. They haven’t announced an opening date yet.