A Sandwich Shop Known for Elk Meat Reopens as a High-End Wine Bar

Restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here's a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in June.

June 1

Bed-Stuy: Frog wine bar, a wine bar from a couple who worked at Cafe Paulette in Fort Greene, has opened its doors with a pool table from music venue Warsaw and backyard seating. 358 Marcus Garvey Boulevard, near Jefferson Avenue

East Village: Foxface, a narrow sandwich shop, known for using camel and elk meat, closed its St. Marks Place location. Originally, the spot said it would be relocating as a relaunched provisions shop. In the end, however, the team went with a higher-end restaurant in the new space: Foxface Natural resembles little of its former roots, now as a wood-fire wine bar, with dishes like crudo with pastrami seasoning and goat shoulder with pistachios. Meanwhile, the team may have plans to relaunch a version of Foxface sandwiches in its original home; they forked over $8.8 million to win the bid for the historic theater building that housed it. 189 Avenue A, near East 12th Street

East Village: Memphis Seoul, a Korean soul food spot, that first opened in Crown Heights, has launched a Manhattan sibling. 123 First Avenue, near St. Marks Place

Central Park: The Migrant Kitchen has opened its latest outpost at the Central Park ballfields, bringing its signature Arab Latin lens on fast casual food to classic baseball treats. Central Park, Heckscher Ballfields

Ridgewood: A new cocktail bar called Peg’s Cavalier is the latest to debut in Ridgewood. 59-02 Norman Sreet, Forest Avenue

Tribeca: Cafe Clementine has been revived; it’s a relocation of the same business in the area, that signed a new space lease back in 2021 following its old building being sold, reports Tribeca Citizen. 325 Greenwich Street, at Duane Street

Union Square: Urbanspace, which opened a food hall in Union Square back in early 2023, has added two new vendors. Mysttik Masaala, which first launched as a Mumbai street food truck, before opening a permanent location at Urbanspace Vanderbilt, now has a sibling spot further downtown. Lou Yau Kee is a Hainanese stand from three vendors of Urban Hawker, who have banded together to open something at this competing food hall. 124 E. 14th Street, at Irving Place