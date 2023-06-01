 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Zabar Family Is Opening an Ice Cream Shop

Plus, a rally for South Williamsburg’s Toñita’s is being held today — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A new ice cream shop is slated for the Upper East Side from Sasha Zabar.
Sasha Zabar, the son of Eli Zabar, is set to open his own ice cream shop called Glace at 1266 Madison Avenue between 90th and 91st streets, on the Upper East Side. The space was formerly home to Eli Zabar’s gluten-free Noglu, which his father had a hand in bringing over from France. As such, all ice cream ingredients at Glace, like its cones, will remain gluten-free, according to the New York Times (Noglu has since moved a few doors down). Ice cream flavors might include pistachio, British banana pie banoffee, and cold brew. There will also be soft serve, sundaes, Eton mess, and baked Alaska sold, per the Times.

Mediterranean restaurant Pheasant is done

As of June 24, Pheasant will host its last dinner service on Graham Avenue in Brooklyn. According to the company's Instagram post, the team is keeping the space to flip the restaurant, which first opened six years ago, for the catering arm of its business. The group will host pop-ups and other events in the space.

A rally supports Toñita’s today

Protestors are gathering at the Manhattan courthouses today for Caribbean Social Club, also known as Toñita’s, which has been a community hub since the 1980s, and was even a stop for Bad Bunny. Owner Maria “Toñita” Cay is being subjected to a legal summons, Brownstoner reports, but the protest appears to be related to deeper issues surrounding the gentrification of Williamsburg. “Our house is at risk. South Williamsburg has seen a tide of gentrification that continues to push out long-standing residents and businesses,” the Toñita’s Instagram post reads. “Gentrification isn’t just about rising rents. It’s about the erasure of vibrant cultures, displacement of communities, and the loss of communal gathering spaces like ours.” Eater has reached out to Toñita’s for more information.

A Fort Tyron Park space is getting a new life

The Bonnefont by chef Nicole O’Brien is set to open inside a “century-old cobblestone cottage” at the park, according to WhatNowNY. The website states that the building that houses the forth-coming full-service restaurant was originally designed for John D. Rockefeller in the 1930s. It will debut this August near the Cloisters, with a menu described as both French and Nor-Cal-leaning.

