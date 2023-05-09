The Price of a BEC Has Doubled at Some Bodegas

The price of a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, arguably this city’s most important dish, has nearly doubled in price at Bronx bodegas, according to a new report from Gothamist. The study included responses from six deli owners and some 70 customers, who were interviewed in English and Spanish. They report that the bodega staple, which once cost between $2 and $3.50 for a roll or between $3 and $4.50 for a hero, has shot up in price due to the cost of ingredients like eggs, lettuce, and tomato. (The study doesn’t indicate the time during which prices rose.) The breakfast sandwich now ranges from $4.50 to $6 for a roll and from $6.50 to $7.50 for a hero, per the study.

A petition for minimum delivery worker pay

Los Deliveristas Unidos, an organized group of delivery workers, has launched a petition to demand a minimum wage for the city’s roughly 65,000 delivery workers. The average wage of a delivery worker is about $11 an hour, according to a spokesperson for the group, which comes out to about $22,800 for a full-time annual salary. City officials were tasked with establishing a minimum wage by January 1 but have yet to do so. In November, Mayor Eric Adams proposed setting the minimum wage at $23.82 by 2025, only to reduce the suggested minimum to $19.96 in March, following an aggressive campaign from delivery companies.

Outdoor dining structures keep coming down

The Department of Transportation continues its crackdown on outdoor dining structures as the fate of a permanent Open Restaurants program hangs in the balance. Earlier this month, the structures at Tribeca restaurants the Odeon and Serafina were removed at the request of city officials, Tribeca Citizen reports. Bikers complained that the sheds obstructed a bike lane on West Broadway that was installed after the structures, Odeon owner Lynn Wagenknecht claims DOT notified the restaurant that the structure had to come down by May 1.

Snack your way through Manhattan Chinatown history

Local non-profit ThinkChinatown will host a series of talks on May 13 about the immigration patterns of Canton, Fujian, and Southeast Asian immigrants to Manhattan Chinatown. Tickets are available on a sliding scale ($25 to $40) ahead of the event and include three teas and a half-dozen snacks and desserts from local Asian-owned businesses.