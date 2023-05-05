Three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants continue to close in droves due to the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic. At least 4,500 food businesses have shuttered since March 2020. Since it’s difficult to track closings in real-time, experts say that number is likely much higher — and could take years to fully assess.

In this weekly column, Eater is documenting the city’s permanent restaurant and bar closures, a list that includes one of Manhattan’s top Indonesian cafes, a decades-old deli frequented by Broadway workers, and our only location of Ruth’s Chris Steak House. If a restaurant or bar has closed in your neighborhood, let us know at tips@eater.com.

May 5

Hell’s Kitchen: Ñaño Ecuadorian Kitchen, a family-owned restaurant home to some of the city’s finest empanadas, has closed after a decade, the website W42ST first reported. “The pandemic affected us all in many ways,” owner Abel Castro wrote on Facebook in February. “Some of us lost a relative, a friend or an acquaintance. I myself lost my dad last year.” Castro opted not to renew the restaurant’s lease, closing things out with a final dinner service on April 30. 691 10th Avenue, between West 47th and 48th streets

Hell’s Kitchen: One of the city’s top Indonesian restaurants is calling it quits for now. Warkop, a cafe that opened on West 52nd Street last spring, is moving on from Hell’s Kitchen ahead of relocating, according to a post on social media. The small shop found fans in its one-year run, with Eater critic Robert Sietsema calling it the “best example” the city has of a warung, the small snack shops that are ubiquitous in Indonesia. The new location has yet to be announced. It closed on April 29. 366 W. 52nd Street, near Ninth Avenue

Park Slope: Blank Street Coffee is out at one of its locations in Park Slope, a 2,000-square-foot space that the chain shared with plant delivery company the Sill. The building entered foreclosure proceedings in February, court records show. The controversial coffee chain, which now has more than 40 locations in the city, opened at this address over a year ago. It’s now listed as permanently closed online. 461 Sixth Avenue, at 10th Street

Midtown: Ruth’s Chris Steak House closes its only Manhattan location after 30 years. The steakhouse chain, based in Florida and listing 150 locations, announced the closure in January. The lease was up and the parent company opted not to renew. Darden, the behemoth brand behind Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse among other chains, recently bought Ruth’s Chris in a $715 million deal. The last day was April 22. 148 W. 51st Street, near Seventh Avenue

Theater District: Starlite Deli, a fixture in Manhattan’s Theater District for almost 40 years, went out on a high note. Fans of the longstanding deli surprised owners Jung Min and Jahee Kim with a performance of Roy Rogers’s “Happy Trails” captured in a viral TikTok that’s since garnered over 2 million views. The Kims announced their plans to retire in March. “I’m sad to be closing, but happy to be retiring,” Jung Min Kim said at the time. “It’s my time.” Their business, open since 1984, had become a favorite with Broadway performers and workers, in part because of its proximity to nearby theaters the Majestic, the Broadhurst, the Hayes, and the St. James. It closed on April 29. 212 W. 44th Street, Seventh Avenue