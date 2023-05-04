Restaurant openings have been picking up in New York City. Hundreds of new restaurants have opened over the past year — so many in fact, it can feel like whiplash. Consider this your guide to all the new restaurants, bars, and cafes, that have opened recently. Here’s a roundup of the restaurants and bars that opened in May. This list will be updated weekly. If there’s an opening in your neighborhood that we’ve missed, let us know at ny@eater.com.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

May 4

Astoria: New wine bar Tootles and French has debuted in Queens with bottles from Serbia and Jurancon, per Resy. For snacks, expect charcuterie boards, panini, and small plates. 3615 Ditmars Boulevard, near 37th Street

East Village: Korean-style pizza parlor Appas is now open in the East Village, in a sunny yellow-and-white polka dot dining room. The kitchen at Appas is led by chef Yong Seo who ran several franchises of Pizza Hut in Seoul for more than two decades, which makes sense with the style of pies offered, with toppings like bulgogi and kimchi-bacon. The restaurant is a part of Ume Hospitality, behind Ume, a Japanese restaurant in Williamsburg, as well as several others. 210 First Avenue, near East 13th Street

Flatiron: Sol Mexican Cocina, a Mexican chain hailing from South California, with locations in Arizona, Colorado, and Nevada, has opened its first East Coast location in a bi-level dining room. An outpost in Boston will subsequently debut, per the New York Times. 220 Fifth Avenue, at 26th Street

Financial District: London & Martin Co. has taken two floors of a Stone Street building that’s been in place for more than 100 years. The menu sticks the classics with steak frites, a burger, and a French dip offered, per the New York Times. 6 Stone Street, at Whitehall Street

Fort Greene: Margot is a new Fort Greene wine bar restaurant with French flair. It’s run by Halley Chambers, Kip Green, both of June wine bar, and chef Alexia Duchêne, who’s worked at top restaurants in Paris and London. The seasonal menu lists dishes like carrot tortellini with green curry butter, or nettle cavatelli with cockles and radicchio. Desserts include a chocolate tart with maitake mushrooms, a ricotta tart with rhubarb and pistachios, as well as a vanilla sundae with miso fudge and peanuts. 69 Lafayette Avenue, at South Elliott Place

Greenpoint: Mary’s Bar, a sibling queer Irish bar to Ginger’s of Park Slope, for a time, Brooklyn’s only lesbian bar, is now open. The new venture is a partnership with One Stop, a bar that resided in the space for 12 years and closed last month. 134 Kingsland Avenue, at Beadel Street

Park Slope: Bar Vinazo is a new Spanish wine bar, poised to be the latest addition kicking Park Slope’s once-sleepy dining scene, into high-gear. The restaurant, which follows the footsteps of others of its ilk, focuses on conservas, aka tinned items, operated by Joe Campanale and Ilyssa Satter. Campanale is an owner of Fausto, an Italian pasta spot, and the duo are behind LaLou, a natural wine bar, also nearby. 158 Seventh Avenue, near Garfield Place

Tribeca: Osteria Carlina found success in the West Village, with what Eater critic Robert Siesema calls “cozy Alpine fare.” Now the team also has an outpost of Osteria Carlina in Tribeca. 11 Varick Street, near North Moore Street

South Street Seaport: The recently opened 33 Seaport Hotel now has Restaurant Pearl. The menu leans to Korea for inspiration, with options for a kimchi burger, filet of beef with gochugaru hollandaise, or a beef tartare that uses doenjang, the New York Times reports.