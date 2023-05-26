Lilia Co-Owner Is Opening a Pizzeria in the Hamptons

Lilia co-owner Sean Feeney opened his break-off project Fini Pizza in 2022 at 305 Bedford Avenue, near South Second Street. Eater called it a “impressive addition to the crowded Williamsburg pizza community,” while Grub Street wrote that it was a “luxe version of the New York slice,” in a neighborhood they dubbed, perhaps controversially, to be serving “the best pizza in the world.” Now, Feeney is expanding with a new location in Amagansett, in the Hamptons, at 237 Main Street, near Hedges Lane. It’s set to open sometime this summer, according to Feeney.

Georgian Chama Mama is headed to Brooklyn

Chama Mama, considered to be serving some of the best Georgian food in the five boroughs, is set to open its first Brooklyn location. The restaurant jumped out of the gate when it opened in Chelsea, later expanding to the Upper West Side. A sign posted to 121 Montague Street, near Henry Street, promises the restaurant is coming soon to Brooklyn Heights.

The Zaab Zaabs keep on coming

The Isan Thai restaurant that quickly reached acclaim for its offal dishes, has quickly grown from the original Elmhurst in 2022. Since then, Zaab Zaab has opened locations in Williamsburg, in Flushing’s Tangram Mall, and the new James Beard Foundation food hall, Market 57. Now, Zaab Zaab is set to open at Essex Market on the Lower East Side.

Porcelain in Ridgewood is shuttering

Porcelain, a restaurant that first opened as a Viennese cafe, later flipping to becoming a pan-Asian restaurant with “energetic, vibrant cooking” by former Mission Chinese chef Kate Telfeyan, is done. An announcement posted on the company Instagram states that the last day in operation will be Tuesday, June 6: “As many of you know, this industry is equal parts rewarding in spirit and challenging in viability,” they wrote. “We have always strived to do something different – our product, how we serve it, and how we operate have all been unique in their own ways. We learned and grew, and made great strides, but we simply ran out of time to realize our full potential.” Mike Stamatelos, the owner of Porcelain, picked the space on Woodward Avenue, in part because it had been the set for Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman.