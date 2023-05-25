La Cabra, the buzzy Nordic coffee roaster that touched down with its first U.S. location in the East Village back in 2021, has opened another location. As previously reported, La Cabra, routinely considered to serve some of the city’s best coffee and cardamom buns, had a second Manhattan location in the works at 284 Lafayette Street, near Jersey Street. As of this week the new location has debuted, with a grand opening set for Friday, May 26.

A fermentation festival at an apple orchard

Greenpoint artisanal Korean rice wine producers, Hana Makgeolli will participate in the second annual Fermentation Festival hosted by Brooklyn Cider House at Twin Star Orchards, in New Paltz, New York. Held on June 17, the event features a roster of fermentation products to taste and learn more about, as well as live music all day, wood-fired pizzas, and burgers. Tickets are online.

A Bushwick cinema is holding a benefit dinner at Archestratus

Bushwick indie cinema Light Industry is hosting a dinner inspired by Marguerite Duras, the French experimental filmmaker, at Greenpoint provisions and cookbook shop Archestratrus. The dinner on June 14 includes a French menu; tickets can be purchased online for $250 a pop.

Spicy Moon has opened a sprawling new location on the Bowery

Vegan Sichuan restaurant Spicy Moon, which also has locations in the East and West Village, has opened a new location at 265 Bowery, between Stanton and Houston streets, according to EV Grieve. It’s biggest location yet also has a full bar that will operate as a coffee shop by day, as well as an entertainment venue.