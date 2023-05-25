 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nordic Coffee Shop La Cabra Expands With a Soho Location

Plus, a fermentation festival on an apple orchard — and more intel

by Emma Orlow
A cardamom bun sits on a grey plate on a white table, just in front of a clear coffee flask and an earthenware cup
La Cabra opens a second location in Manhattan in Soho.
Ryan Sutton/Eater NY

La Cabra, the buzzy Nordic coffee roaster that touched down with its first U.S. location in the East Village back in 2021, has opened another location. As previously reported, La Cabra, routinely considered to serve some of the city’s best coffee and cardamom buns, had a second Manhattan location in the works at 284 Lafayette Street, near Jersey Street. As of this week the new location has debuted, with a grand opening set for Friday, May 26.

A fermentation festival at an apple orchard

Greenpoint artisanal Korean rice wine producers, Hana Makgeolli will participate in the second annual Fermentation Festival hosted by Brooklyn Cider House at Twin Star Orchards, in New Paltz, New York. Held on June 17, the event features a roster of fermentation products to taste and learn more about, as well as live music all day, wood-fired pizzas, and burgers. Tickets are online.

A Bushwick cinema is holding a benefit dinner at Archestratus

Bushwick indie cinema Light Industry is hosting a dinner inspired by Marguerite Duras, the French experimental filmmaker, at Greenpoint provisions and cookbook shop Archestratrus. The dinner on June 14 includes a French menu; tickets can be purchased online for $250 a pop.

Spicy Moon has opened a sprawling new location on the Bowery

Vegan Sichuan restaurant Spicy Moon, which also has locations in the East and West Village, has opened a new location at 265 Bowery, between Stanton and Houston streets, according to EV Grieve. It’s biggest location yet also has a full bar that will operate as a coffee shop by day, as well as an entertainment venue.

More From Eater NY

The Latest

Nicholas Gray, Founder of Hot Dog Institution Gray’s Papaya, Dies at 86

By Luke Fortney

Popular Wine Bar Compagnie des Vins Surnaturels Is Expanding to Flatiron

By Melissa McCart

Filed under:

Central Park Gains a New Food Vendor This Summer

By Emma Orlow

New Spotted Pig Building Owner Wants His Restaurant to Feel Like ‘a Clubhouse’

By Melissa McCart and Emma Orlow

Filed under:

Los Angeles Sushi Hit Sugarfish Opens Its First Brooklyn Location This Week

By Luke Fortney

The Best Dishes Eater Editors Ate This Week

By Eater Staff

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater New York newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world