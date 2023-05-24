Central Park Gains a New Food Vendor This Summer

The fast-casual restaurant the Migrant Kitchen is opening a fourth location in New York City. The new outpost is set to open just north of the Heckscher Ballfields in Central Park, according to the team’s Instagram post. An opening date is slated for Friday, May 26. Nasser Jaber started the Migrant Kitchen during the pandemic, known for dishes that combine Arab and Latin flavors, like fattoush, roasted chicken with tomatillo and sumac, and carnitas shawarma wraps. The Migrant Kitchen in Central Park will serve some of its classics alongside “classic ballpark treats,” per the post.

Peasant’s Frank DeCarlo opens a market-restaurant in the North Fork

Dulcinea Benson and chef Frank DeCarlo — who founded Peasant in Nolita in 1999 followed by Bacaro in Manhattan, and Barba Bianca in Greenport — are opening a Greenport market, Salumeria Sarto, on June 2, and restaurant, Salumeria Osteria, on June 29. Housed at 19 Front Street, near Main Road, the daytime market will feature meat selections put together by Lou DiPalo of DiPalo’s Little Italy, along with Italian cheeses, Sicilian olive oils, pastas, bottarga, and beans. There’s also a sandwich menu and salad options; customers can order them to go or to sit at the salumeria with espresso and wine.

Once the osteria starts serving dinner in the space by late June, it’ll feature dishes from Peasant and Bacaro as well as new ones like scallops and lardo, and mozzarella en carrozza with caviar. — Melissa McCart, editor

An upstate food spot in a 1971 airstream

Westerly Canteen, a mobile kitchen, returns for another season in the Hudson Valley. Launched by Molly Levine, a Chez Panisse alum, and partner-farmer Alex Kaindl, the airstream is situated at Tenmile Distillery, upstate in Wassaic, New York. Expect dishes like sweet potatoes with chimichurri, trout tartare, squid a la plancha, and creme fraiche cake with rhubarb caramel. Westerly Canteen is open Thursdays and Fridays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m; Saturdays, 1 to 8:30 p.m; and, Sundays 1 to 6 p.m.

A Basque ice cream cart for summer

Morgenstern’s has partnered with Lower East Side Basque restaurant Ernesto’s on an ice cream cart. Inspired by the flavors at the restaurant, scoops will be sold starting Friday, May 26 at 2 p.m., through the end of summer, according to Time Out New York.