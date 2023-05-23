Los Angeles Sushi Hit Sugarfish Opens Its First Brooklyn Location This Week

Sugarfish, the Los Angeles sushi chain popular for its budget omakase, is opening in Williamsburg this week — its fourth location in New York City and first in Brooklyn. The 40-seat restaurant opens at 157 Wythe Avenue, near North Sixth Street, on Thursday with its usual menu of sashimi, nigiri, and hand rolls. At dinner, set menus range in price from $32 for a six-course sushi spread to $72 for a 10-course omakase with dishes that chef Kazunori Nozawa used to serve at his first restaurant, Sushi Nozawa. Opening hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., Monday to Thursday; 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday; and noon to 11 p.m. on Sunday.

A decades-old Greenmarket supplier is retiring

An anchor of the Union Square Greenmarket for nearly 40 years, farmer Rick Bishop of Mountain Sweet Berry Farm in Roscoe, New York, announced this week he’s retiring. Restaurant chefs are beside themselves about the news. “His retirement will certainly leave a hole on our menus,” Suzy Cupps, who ran the kitchens at Untitled and 232 Bleecker, told Grub Street. What about his super flavorful Tristar strawberries, butterball potatoes, and famous potato chips (used, for example, on Wylie Dufresne’s potato salad)? We’re as sorry as you are: They’re done.

A new Korean restaurant from a co-owner of Baekjeong

Bobby Kwak, a co-owner of the Korean barbecue chain Baekjeong, is opening a new restaurant in Koreatown this summer. According to What Now NY, the new restaurant, called Noksu, will be a 12-seat tasting-menu spot with 15 courses that channel Korean flavors using American, French, and Japanese techniques. A listing on Culinary Agents indicates that the kitchen will be helmed by chef Dae Kim, an alum of the Michelin-starred restaurant Per Se. Noksu opens at 49 West 32nd Street, near Broadway, in July.

A West African food stand expands on the boardwalk

The Cradle, specializing in efo riro with stewed chicken and pounded yam with tropical fruit smoothies, is adding a second beachside location: This summer, it will join the lineup of food offerings at Jacob Riis, in addition to its location in the Rockaways. The restaurant by Babajide Alao and Pesy Sikyala, who also run their own Queens farm, got its start as a beach cart, later expanding to a permanent location in the Rockaways during the pandemic.