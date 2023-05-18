Greenpoint Bakery From Rolo’s Opens With Line Down the Block

Radio Bakery, the anticipated follow-up to Ridgewood restaurant Rolo’s, opened this morning, and a line already awaits. Located at 135 India Street, near Manhattan Avenue, the new bakery is led by Kelly Mencin, who also oversees baking at Rolo’s. The online menu lists cheesy bear claws, spicy ‘nduja croissants, scallion sesame twists, and chocolate and cream croissants, as well as several breads and cookies. Radio Bakery is open daily, with the exception of Tuesdays, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m., they’ll offer lunch sandwiches (like a spicy muffuletta or roasted cauliflower version) and focaccia.

La Loncheria has a weekend mariscos series

The Bushwick Mexican restaurant which first opened in 2017, is keeping things fresh with a summertime seafood series. Pop-up Mariscos del Sol will be a rotating menu of mariscos — Mexican seafood dishes like aguachiles — led by chef-DJ Piero Cespedes. It’s going down at the restaurant every Saturday and Sunday, from noon until 3 p.m. until September, according to Cespedes.

Team behind Junoon has a new Indian restaurant

Rajesh Bhardwaj, the owner of modern Indian Flatiron establishment Junoon, is the new leaseholder for the space that was once home to Momofuku Ssäm Bar, before it relocated to the South Street Seaport. Jazba will have a craft cocktail menu and focus on “recipes Bhardwaj picked up while visiting popular roadside eateries in India,” per the community board application reported on by EV Grieve. Jazba is set to open at 207 Second Avenue, at 13th Street, in the East Village this summer.

Forsythia’s tour of Italy in the West Village

West Village pasta spot Forsythia is honing in on regional Italian cooking with its next-door events space, the Pasta Room. While Forsythia itself sticks to Roman bites, the series will kick off with a five-course, $250 per person tasting with wine pairings, that focus on nearby Lazio. The first event is set for May 23 and will follow with menus that tour the regions of Italy, twice a month on Tuesdays. Tickets are available online.